Bed Bath & Beyond just released a new batch of stores it plans to close. See the full list, including Harmon and Buybuy Baby locations.
Bed Bath & Beyond released an updated list of store closures set to take place.
The retailer said in September it would close 150 stores by March and cut jobs in an effort to reduce costs.
Bed Bath & Beyond received a loan default notice last week, and could soon file for bankruptcy.
The list of store closures is growing for Bed Bath & Beyond.
The housewares retailer on Monday added another 141 stores to its list of store closings, which previously included roughly 120 locations facing cuts.
This latest addition pushes the total to nearly 300, up from the initial 56 stores that were announced in September.
The company now says it will close an additional 87 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, all of its remaining Harmon stores, and five Buybuy Baby stores. Axios previously reported that liquidation sales are already underway at several locations.
Bankruptcy could come as early as this week for the retailer, Reuters reported, after the company said it does not have the funds to pay its debts and received a notice of default from JPMorgan.
While Bed Bath & Beyond didn't reveal precisely when the stores would close, the retailer announced in its third-quarter earnings earlier in January that it's on track to complete roughly 150 store closures by the end of fiscal 2022, which typically closes at the end of February.
Bed Bath & Beyond also began laying off employees in January. It was the latest in a slew of cost-cutting measures as the retailer warned that it was considering filing for bankruptcy after months of tumult that have also included massive losses, executive shakeups, a major activist investor selling his stake, and the death of its former CFO.
The retailer reported bigger-than-expected losses in the fiscal third quarter, and nearly half of Bed Bath & Beyond's products were out of stock at the end of December, according to DataWeave, a retail data and pricing analytics firm. The shortages came as Bed Bath & Beyond faced supply chain challenges with its private label brands and issues paying its suppliers.
Here's the latest batch of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing:
( * signifies new as of January 30, 2023)
Alabama:
Florence: 356A Cox Creek Parkway
* Daphne: 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D
Arkansas:
* North Little Rock: 4122 McCain Blvd
Arizona:
Tucson: 9590 East 22nd St.
Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
Queen Creek: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road
Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road
* Mesa: 1834 South Signal Butte Rd
California:
Valencia: Valencia Marketplace, 25540 The Old Road
Chula Vista: 394 East H St.
San Jose: 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite A-200
Buena Park: 8390 On The Mall #237
Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
La Habra: 1320 South Beach Blvd.
Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
Palmdale: 39421 10th St. West
Antioch: 5719 Lone Tree Way
Sacramento: 3611 N. Freeway Blvd.
San Leandro: 15555 East 14th St., Suite 240
Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
Vallejo: 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107
* Palm Desert: 72459 Highway 111
* Visalia: 3125 South Mooney Blvd.
* Hawthorne: 14351 Hindry Avenue
* Carlsbad: 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100
* Upland: 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15
* San Diego: 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170
* Culver City: 10822 Jefferson Blvd.
* San Marcos: 165 S. Las Posas Rd.
* Folsom: 2385 Iron Point Rd.
* Glendora: 1405 East Gladstone Street
Colorado:
Vallejo: 5737 N. Elizabeth St.
* Thornton: 16531 Washington Street
* Loveland: 1605 Fall River Drive
Connecticut:
Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer St.
Hamden: 2045 Dixwell Ave.
Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
* Southington: 835 Queen Street
* Weathersfield: 1065 Silas Deane Highway
* Fairfield: 2260 Kings Highway
* Enfield: 20 Hazard Avenue
Delaware:
Wilmington: Brandywine Town Center, 1020 Brandywine Parkway
Florida:
Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C
Orlando: 5295 International Drive, Suite 100
Oviedo: 1115 Vidina Place Suite 175
Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
Pompano Beach: Shoppers Haven, 3459 N. Federal Highway Space 16
Sebring: 1748 US 27 N.
Brooksville: 7187 Coastal Blvd
Homestead: 2595 NE 10th Court
* Hialeah: 1460 W 49th St.
* Brandon: 320 Brandon Town Center Dr.
* Boca Raton: 20560 State Road 7
* Boynton Beach: 371 N. Congress Ave.
* Orlando: 397 North Alafaya Trail
* Coral Springs: 4631 North University Dr.
* Royal Palm Beach: 540 North State Road 7
* Jacksonville: 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd
* Jacksonville: 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125
* Delray Beach: 14824 South Military Trail
* Apopka: 2239 East Semoran Blvd
Georgia:
Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000
Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy
Valdosta: 1700 Norman Drive, Suite 400
* Atlanta: 1 Buckhead Loop
Idaho:
Twin Falls: 1933 Fillmore St.
* Boise: 3615 S. Federal Way
Illinois:
Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave.
Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Drive
Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main St.
Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave Suite 300
Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
Quincy: 5110 Broadway St.
* Wilmette: 3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125
* Geneva: 1584 South Randall Rd.
* Crystal Lake: 5786 Northwest Highway
* Chicago Ridge: 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue
* Forest Park: 215 Harlem Avenue
Indiana:
Avon: 10350 East US Highway 36
Iowa:
Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
* Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5
Kansas:
Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa St., Suite 215
Manhattan: 425 3rd Place
* Olathe: 15335 W. 119th St.
Kentucky:
Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Ave.
Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400
* Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive
Louisiana:
Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
Alexandria: 3437 Masonic Drive, Suite #1060
Maryland:
Bel Air: 559 Baltimore Pike
* Annapolis: 200 Harker Place Suite 200
* Westminster: 200 Clifton Blvd
* Ocean City: 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240
Massachusetts:
Seekonk: 35 Highland Ave.
Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1
Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard
* Burlington: 3 Abbott Park
* Raynham: 600 South Street West, Suite 13
* North Dartmouth: 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100
* Pittsfield: 665 Merrill Rd
* Dedham: 820 Providence Highway
Michigan:
Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.
Auburn Hills: 4780 Baldwin Road
Ann Arbor: 3645 Washtenaw Ave.
Muskegon: 5540 Harvey St.
Brighton: 8467 W. Grand River
Lansing: 5845 W. Saginaw Highway
Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Ave. NW
Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road
Minnesota:
St. Cloud: 3959 Second St. South
* Bloomington: 7961 Southtown Center
Mississippi:
Hattiesburg: 6143 US Hwy 98
Missouri:
Lake St. Louis: 4 Meadows Circle Drive
Osage Beach: 4627 Osage Beach Parkway
* St. Louis: 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza
Montana:
Great Falls: 1200 10th Ave. South
New Hampshire:
Keene: 32 Ash Brook Road
New Jersey:
Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave.
Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1
Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
* Bridgewater: 155 Promenade Blvd.
* Mays Landing: 190 Hamilton Commons
* Mt. Laurel: 8 Centerton Road
* Kinnelon: 1160 Route 23 North
* Matawan: 1121 Highway 34, Suite A
* Flemington: 276 Route 202/31
New York:
Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
Kingston: 1187 Ulster Ave.
Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
Ithaca: 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway, Suite 100
Staten Island: 2795 Richmond Ave.
* Brooklyn: 459 Gateway Drive
* Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue
* Elmsford: 251 East Main Street
* East Elmhurst: 72 15 25th Avenue
* Saratoga Springs: 3064 Route 50
* Poughkeepsie: 2020 South Road, Suite 3
* Bohemia: 5131 Sunrise Highway
* New Hyde Park: 1490 Union Turnpike
Nevada:
Carson City: 911 Topsy Lane, Suite 104
Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy
North Carolina:
Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road
Wilson: 3401 Raleigh Road Pkwy W. Building 5A
North Dakota:
* Bismarck: 1455 East Lasalle Drive
Ohio:
Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road
Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road
Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910
* Columbus: 3750 Easton Market
Oklahoma:
Lawton: 421 NW 2nd St.
Oregon:
Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Pennsylvania:
Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.
Erie: 6720 Peach St., Suite A
Altoona: 197 Falon Lane
Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive
* Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Dr.
* North Wales: 1261 Knapp Rd.
* Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive
* Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway
South Carolina:
Florence: 2853 David H McLeod Blvd, Suite C
Columbia: 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 109
* Spartanburg: 205 West Blackstock Road
Tennessee:
* Memphis: 870 South White Station Road
* Hixson: 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112
Texas:
Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A
Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.
Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250
* Plano: 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125
* Temple: 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop
* Lewisville: 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300
Utah:
* Park City: 1678 W Redstone Center Drive
Virginia:
Lynchburg: 4026-N Wards Road
Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
Gainesville: 8135 Stonewall Shops Square
Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road
* Fairfax: 12100 Fairfax Towne Center
* Chesapeake: Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy
* Springfield: 6642 Loisdale Rd.
* Williamsburg: 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4
* Winchester: 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road
* Dulles: 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150
Washington:
Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260
Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.
* Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102
* Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street
West Virginia:
* Morgantown: 395 Target Way
Wisconsin:
Mequon: 11110 N. Port Washington Road
* Wausau: 3575 Rib Mountain Drive
Puerto Rico:
Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Ave.
Here's the latest batch of Buybuy Baby stores closing:
( * signifies new as of January 30, 2023)
Arizona
Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd.
Florida
Royal Palm Beach: 550 North State Road 7
Illinois
Chicago: 1419 N. Kingsbury Street
New Jersey
Princeton: 601 Nassau Park Blvd.
Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Ave. Suite 1003
New York
* Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300
* Port Chester: 441 Boston Post Road
* Brooklyn: 850 Third Avenue
South Carolina
* North Charleston: 5930 Rivers Ave
Texas
* Lewisville: 719 Hebron Parkway
Virginia
Fredericksburg: 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100
Here's the latest batch of Harmon stores closing:
( * signifies new as of January 30, 2023)
California
* Pasadena: 3609 E Foothill Blvd.
* Los Angeles: 10561 West Pico Blvd.
Florida
* Jupiter: 17450 N Alternate A1A Ste 101
Nevada
* Las Vegas: 2315 Summa Drive Suite 110
New Jersey
Rockaway: 399 Route 46 West
Parsippany: 3189 Route 46 Morris Hills S/C
* Wayne: 1595 -1 Route 23 South
* Wayne: 580 Valley Road
* East Hanover: 392 Route 10 West
* West Caldwell: 36 Clinton Road
* Closter: 123 Ver Valen Street
* Hackensack: 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue
* Manalapan: 357 Route 9 South
* Succasunna: 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350
* Paramus: 145 Route 4 West
* Totowa: 465 Route 46 West
* Raritan: 300 US Highway 202
* Matawan: 359 Route 34 North
* Franklin: 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center
* Newton: 10 B Route 206 North
* Greenbrook: 303 Route 22 East
* Carlstadt: 675 Paterson Avenue
* Westfield: 335 South Avenue East
* Short Hills: 720 Morris Turnpike
* Shrewsbury: 550 Broad Street - Route 35
* Westwood: 700 Broadway, Suite 32
* Ocean: 2309-200 Route 66
* Holmdel: 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza
* Iselin: 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2
* Clifton: 390 Route 3 West
* Brick: 479 Route 70 East
* Morris Plains: 1711 Route 10 East
* East Brunswick: 300 Route 18 East
* Edgewater: 725 River Rd.
* Deptford: 1765 Deptford Center Rd.
* Gillette: 977 Valley Rd.
New York
* Massapequa: 806 Hicksville Road
* Melville: 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110
* New Rochelle: 77 Quaker Ridge Road
* Plainview: 1119 Old Country Road
* Hartsdale: 165-171 Central Park Avenue
* Yonkers: 2131 Central Park Avenue
* Mineola: 530 Jericho Turnpike
* Poughkeepsie: 2600 South Road
* Nanuet: 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59
* Carle Place: Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road
* Commack: 8 Veterans Memorial Highway
* New York: 675 6th Avenue
* New York: 2171 Broadway
* Brooklyn: 850 Third Ave.
* Brooklyn: 245 Atlantic Ave.
Do you work for Bed Bath & Beyond? Contact this reporter by email to ahartmans@insider.com or Twitter DM at @averyhartmans.
Read the original article on Business Insider