Will Bed Bath & Beyond Disappoint? & News from AAPL, STZ, LEN

On today’s episode of Free Lunch, Ryan McQueeney discusses fresh commentary from Fed officials and news involving Apple, Constellation Brands, and Lennar. Later, he previews the upcoming earnings report of struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond.

Want more video content from Zacks? Subscribe to Zacks Investment News now!

Free Lunch is presented by Zacks Investment Research. It is streamed live, four times per week, and features breaking news and analysis from Zacks strategists. Free Lunch is available on YouTube, Twitter, and other major streaming platforms.

Stocks were in the green again on Wednesday morning, putting major indexes on track to post their longest winning streak in four months. The continued rally comes amid mixed commentary from Fed officials, who remain split on the central bank’s plans for 2019.

Notably, Atlanta Fed Chair Raphael Bostic expressed a desire for “greater clarity” on the direction of the economy, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans took a hawkish stance and declared that three rate hikes could be a reality this year.

Elsewhere, Apple AAPL investors faced yet another concerning report about the company’s iPhone sales. The tech giant is slashing its production plans for new iPhones by 10% over the next three months, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. This report was delivered just one week after Apple issued its first profit warning in over 15 years.

Wall Street also grappled with a mixed bag of earnings reports on Wednesday morning. Beer giant Constellation Brands STZ managed to post strong results for its most recent quarter, but management cut 2019 guidance thanks to weak sales in its low-end wine segment as well as a $4 billion investment in Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth CGC.

Meanwhile, Lennar Corporation LEN shares surged as investors liked what they heard on the homebuilder’s conference call. Management apparently feels that the sluggish activity in the housing market is just a temporary pause—not a reason to be concerned in the long-term. Nevertheless, Lennar opted to defer issuing 2019 guidance as it awaits further information about the market.

The earnings focus now shifts to Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, which is scheduled to release its latest report this afternoon. The struggling retailer has lost more than 80% of its value over the past five years, and investors will be desperately hoping for signs of a rebound.

What has caused this fall from grace, and what might spark a turnaround? What do investors need to know about this morning’s other key headlines? Make sure to check out today’s episode of Free Lunch to find out!

Today's Stocks from Zacks' Hottest Strategies

It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6%, and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 - 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we're willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research