Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports Results For Fiscal 2020 First Quarter

- Increased Liquidity and Financial Flexibility; Quarter-End Cash and Investments of Approximately $1.2 Billion; $850 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility Secured in Early June

- Swift and Decisive Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19; Investments in Omni-Channel Capabilities Supported Surge in Online Demand

- First Quarter Net Sales Decreased 49% Due to Temporary Store Closures; Net Sales from Digital Channels Grew 82% and Represented Nearly Two-Thirds of Total Net Sales

- First Quarter Net Loss Per Diluted Share of ($2.44); Adjusted Net Loss Per Diluted Share of ($1.96)

- Company Plans to Close Approximately 200 Mostly Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Over the Next Two Years Under its Real Estate and Fleet Optimization Strategies

- The Company Expects Actions from Cost Restructuring Program, Including Planned Store Closures, to Generate Future Annualized Savings of Between $250 and $350 Million, Excluding Related One-Time Costs

UNION, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended May 30, 2020.

Adjusted items refer to financial measures that are derived from measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. All of these adjusted items are Non-GAAP financial measures as described under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Highlights

Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond's President and CEO said, "The impact of the COVID-19 situation was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures and margin pressure from the substantial channel shift to digital. From the beginning of this crisis, we have taken measured, purposeful steps to help keep our people safe and our customers serviced, and we are proud of the way our teams have navigated this unprecedented challenge with speed and agility. At the same time, our actions to strengthen our financial position and liquidity are enhancing our flexibility and capacity to invest and rebuild our business for long-term success.

"With nearly all stores now open, we are delighted to welcome back our customers and drive an enhanced omni-always shopping experience. We are encouraged by early customer response, including continued strong demand, in excess of 80%, across our digital channels during the month of June, bolstered by the expansion of our Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store (BOPIS) and Curbside Pickup services. We believe Bed Bath & Beyond will emerge from this crisis even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and our balance sheet," Tritton added.

Financial Position Update

An important focus of the Company during the fiscal 2020 first quarter was to increase liquidity and optimize costs. The Company had a fiscal 2019 year-end cash and investments balance of approximately $1.4 billion, and through well-controlled cash management strategies and other cost reduction interventions, ended the first quarter with approximately $1.2 billion in cash and investments. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal 2020 first quarter, on June 22, 2020, the Company announced a new $850 million three-year secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL Facility), which provides substantial additional liquidity if needed. The ABL Facility expires in June 2023 and replaces the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility (Revolver) that allowed for borrowings up to $250 million. In connection with entering into the ABL Facility, the Company refinanced the outstanding balance on the Revolver with proceeds of $236 million borrowed under the ABL Facility.

Outlook

The Company is not providing financial guidance for 2020 due to the continued uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic remains volatile and the impact continues to evolve, and it could adversely affect the Company's store re-opening plans and other measures intended to address its impact and/or the current expectations of its future business performance.

During the fiscal 2020 first quarter, the Company took decisive action to proactively manage the unprecedented financial and operational impacts of COVID-19, while prioritizing the investments designed to rebuild and grow the business. In prioritizing investments such as the accelerated launch of BOPIS and Curbside Pickup services, the Company rapidly evolved to meet the changing needs of its customers during this time. The Company is taking measured steps to re-open stores to the public, including the launch of its Store Safety Plan to help ensure customers can shop confidently. The Company believes it has a strong financial position to manage through these uncertain times.

In addition, as part of the extensive business transformation underway, the Company continues to drive strong actions as part of its ongoing restructuring program. These include, among other things, efforts to reduce cost of goods and drive supply chain transformation to address gross margin pressures related to the substantial shift of sales to digital channels. Furthermore, the Company plans to right-size its real estate portfolio by closing approximately 200 mostly Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years and focus on other SG&A expense reductions.

The Company expects the aggregate benefit from these actions will generate future annualized savings of between $250 and $350 million, excluding related one-time costs.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2020 first quarter conference call with analysts and investors will be held today at 5:00 pm EDT and may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, using conference ID number 9348989#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bedbathandbeyond.com . The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

The Company has also made available an Investor Presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bedbathandbeyond.com .

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, worldmarket.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, personalizationmall.com, decorist.com, harborlinen.com, and t-ygroup.com. As of May 30, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,478 stores, including 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, 262 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, 127 buybuy BABY stores, 81 stores under the names Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!, and 53 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. During the fiscal 2020 first quarter, the Company opened one buybuy BABY store and one Cost Plus World Market Store. Also, during the fiscal first quarter, the Company closed 21 Bed Bath & Beyond stores. The joint venture to which the Company is a partner operates ten stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP information, including adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted SG&A and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which is intended to provide visibility into the Company's core operations by excluding the effects of the goodwill, tradename and other impairments, including impairments of certain store-level assets, severance costs and shareholder activity costs. The Company's definition and calculation of non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its long-term objectives and the success of its plans in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the status of its future liquidity and financial condition and potential impact and success of its strategic restructuring program. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, approximate, estimate, assume, continue, model, project, plan, goal, and similar words and phrases, although the absence of those words does not necessarily mean that statements are not forward-looking. The Company's actual results and future financial condition may differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such factors include, without limitation: general economic conditions including the housing market, a challenging overall macroeconomic environment and related changes in the retailing environment; risks associated with COVID-19 and the governmental responses to it, including its impacts across the Company's businesses on demand and operations, as well as on the operations of the Company's suppliers and other business partners, and the effectiveness of the Company's actions taken in response to these risks; consumer preferences, spending habits and adoption of new technologies; demographics and other macroeconomic factors that may impact the level of spending for the types of merchandise sold by the Company; civil disturbances and terrorist acts; unusual weather patterns and natural disasters; competition from existing and potential competitors across all channels; pricing pressures; liquidity; the ability to achieve anticipated cost savings, and to not exceed anticipated costs, associated with organizational changes and investments, including the Company's strategic restructuring program; the ability to attract and retain qualified employees in all areas of the organization; the cost of labor, merchandise and other costs and expenses; potential supply chain disruption due to trade restrictions, and other factors such as natural disasters, such as pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, political instability, labor disturbances, product recalls, financial or operational instability of suppliers or carriers, and other items; the ability to find suitable locations at acceptable occupancy costs and other terms to support the Company's plans for new stores; the ability to establish and profitably maintain the appropriate mix of digital and physical presence in the markets it serves; the ability to assess and implement technologies in support of the Company's development of its omnichannel capabilities; the ability to effectively and timely adjust the Company's plans in the face of the rapidly changing retail and economic environment, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainty in financial markets; volatility in the price of the Company's common stock and its effect, and the effect of other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company's capital allocation strategy; risks associated with the ability to achieve a successful outcome for its business concepts and to otherwise achieve its business strategies; the impact of intangible asset and other impairments; disruptions to the Company's information technology systems including but not limited to security breaches of systems protecting consumer and employee information or other types of cybercrimes or cybersecurity attacks; reputational risk arising from challenges to the Company's or a third party product or service supplier's compliance with various laws, regulations or standards, including those related to labor, health, safety, privacy or the environment; reputational risk arising from third-party merchandise or service vendor performance in direct home delivery or assembly of product for customers; changes to statutory, regulatory and legal requirements, including without limitation proposed changes affecting international trade; changes to, or new, tax laws or interpretation of existing tax laws; new, or developments in existing, litigation, claims or assessments; changes to, or new, accounting standards; and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019







Net sales $ 1,307,447



$ 2,572,989









Cost of sales 958,958



1,685,810









Gross profit 348,489



887,179









Selling, general and administrative expenses 724,157



892,754









Goodwill and other impairments 85,261



401,267









Operating loss (460,929)



(406,842)









Interest expense, net 17,171



15,898









Loss before provision for income taxes (478,100)



(422,740)









Benefit for income taxes (175,809)



(51,655)









Net loss $ (302,291)



$ (371,085)









Net loss per share - Basic $ (2.44)



$ (2.91)

Net loss per share - Diluted $ (2.44)



$ (2.91)









Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 123,697



127,614

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 123,697



127,614









Dividends declared per share $ —



$ 0.17



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release or that may be presented on the Company's first quarter conference call with analysts and investors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide management, analysts, investors and other users of the Company's financial information with meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, but in addition to other financial measures prepared by the Company in accordance with GAAP, including the year-to-year results. The Company's method of determining these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and the Company does not recommend the sole use of this non-GAAP measure to assess its financial and earnings performance. For reasons noted above, the Company is presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures for its fiscal 2020 first quarter. In order for investors to be able to more easily compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company has included comparable reconciliations for the 2019 period in the reconciliation tables below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share





Reported net loss per diluted share

$ (2.44)



$ (2.91)

Goodwill and other impairments, severance costs and shareholder activity costs

0.48



3.03

Adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share

$ (1.96)



$ 0.12











Reconciliation of Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Reported selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 724,157



$ 892,754











Adjustments:







Severance costs

(939)



(38,662)

Shareholder activity costs

—



(8,000)

Total adjustments

(939)



(46,662)











Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 723,218



$ 846,092











Reconciliation of Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales Reported selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales

55.4 %

34.7 %









Adjustments:







Severance costs

(0.1) %

(1.5) % Shareholder activity costs

— %

(0.3) % Total adjustments

(0.1) %

(1.8) %









Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales

55.3 %

32.9 %













Three Months Ended



May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019 Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Reported net loss

$ (302,291)



$ (371,085)

Depreciation and amortization

83,601



83,542

Interest expense, net

17,171



15,898

Benefit for income taxes

(175,809)



(51,655)

EBITDA

$ (377,328)



$ (323,300)

Pre-tax Adjustments:







Goodwill and other impairments (a)

85,261



401,267

Severance costs

939



38,662

Shareholder activity costs

—



8,000

Total pre-tax adjustments

86,200



447,929

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (291,128)



$ 124,629











Reconciliation of Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate Reported effective income tax rate

36.8 %

12.2 % Impact on operating loss and benefit for income taxes of goodwill and other impairments, severance costs, and shareholder activity costs

1.2 %

26.4 % Adjusted effective income tax rate

38.0 %

38.6 %









Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Earnings Reported net loss

$ (302,291)



$ (371,085)











Pre-tax Adjustments:







Goodwill and other impairments (a)

85,261



401,267

Severance costs

939



38,662

Shareholder activity costs

—



8,000

Total pre-tax adjustments

86,200



447,929

Tax impact of adjustments

(26,738)



(61,387)

Total adjustments, after tax

59,462



386,542

Adjusted net (loss) earnings

$ (242,829)



$ 15,457







(a) Goodwill and other impairments include: (1) goodwill, tradename and store asset and other impairments related to the North American Retail reporting unit; and (2) tradename impairments related to the Institutional Sales reporting unit.

BED BATH & BEYOND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



May 30, 2020

February 29, 2020 Assets













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,120,974



$ 1,000,340

Short term investment securities 29,485



385,642

Merchandise inventories 2,240,449



2,093,869

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 354,796



248,342

Assets held-for-sale 70,530



98,092









Total current assets 3,816,234



3,826,285









Long term investment securities 19,928



20,380

Property and equipment, net 1,362,110



1,430,604

Operating lease assets 1,903,380



2,006,966

Other assets 592,695



506,280









Total assets $ 7,694,347



$ 7,790,515









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 954,745



$ 944,194

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 609,930



675,776

Merchandise credit and gift card liabilities 327,512



340,407

Current operating lease liabilities 545,547



463,005

Liabilities related to assets held-for-sale 26,303



43,144









Total current liabilities 2,464,037



2,466,526









Other liabilities 203,998



204,926

Income taxes payable 48,119



46,945

Operating lease liabilities 1,792,187



1,818,783

Long term debt 1,724,916



1,488,400









Total liabilities 6,233,257



6,025,580









Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding —



—









Common stock - $0.01 par value; authorized - 900,000 shares; issued 343,918 and 343,683 shares, respectively; outstanding 126,307 and 126,528 shares, respectively 3,439



3,436

Additional paid-in capital 2,175,225



2,167,337

Retained earnings 10,072,535



10,374,826

Treasury stock, at cost; 217,611 and 217,155, respectively (10,718,292)



(10,715,755)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,817)



(64,909)









Total shareholders' equity 1,461,090



1,764,935









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,694,347



$ 7,790,515



BED BATH & BEYOND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net loss $ (302,291)



$ (371,085)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 83,601



83,542

Goodwill and other impairments 85,261



401,267

Stock-based compensation 7,702



19,348

Deferred income taxes (82,357)



(54,514)

Other (1,373)



(2,301)

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Merchandise inventories (138,503)



76,455

Trading investment securities —



21

Other current assets (105,193)



137

Other assets 828



88

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 20,874



(10,996)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (47,075)



(30,580)

Merchandise credit and gift card liabilities (9,794)



3,896

Income taxes payable 1,145



(880)

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 94,127



(23,922)

Other liabilities (1,576)



(389)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (394,624)



90,087









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchase of held-to-maturity investment securities —



(57,000)

Redemption of held-to-maturity investment securities 357,000



343,000

Capital expenditures (42,351)



(68,375)









Net cash provided by investing activities 314,649



217,625









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Payment of dividends (21,192)



(21,894)

Repurchase of common stock, including fees (2,537)



(81,495)

Borrowing of long term debt 236,400



—









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 212,671



(103,389)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,462)



(2,095)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash balances classified as assets held-for-sale 129,234



202,228









Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held-for-sale 2,270



—









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 131,504



202,228









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 1,023,650



529,971

End of period $ 1,155,154



$ 732,199



