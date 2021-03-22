Bed Bath & Beyond just launched its first of several attacks on Target's home dominance

Target (TGT) has had it pretty easy in the home goods space this past year as its cheap chic assortment of pillows, bedding, bath products and other home merchandise has easily lured in quarantined consumers and racked up big sales.

Helping matters for Target during the pandemic has been the exit of Pier 1 from the marketplace (it liquidated in 2020), legacy challenges at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and the fact it sells food. But Target's next 12 months in the home business could be a bit more challenging as Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO Mark Tritton — a former Target executive credited for numerous successful private label goods launches — gears up for his first offensive at the home goods retailer he has started to turn around after joining in November 2019.

That offensive by Tritton and his new executive team kicked off on Monday. The company launched its Nestwell bedding and bath private label line Monday. Prices for Nestwell products range from $6.00 for washcloths, $10 to $20 for towels, and $30 to $120 for sheets — all relatively in the ballpark with Target's prices.

"Nestwell is a solutions-oriented brand that takes the guesswork out of everyday bedding and bath products," said Bed Bath & Beyond chief merchandising officer Joe Hartsig.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: A Bed, Bath & Beyond is photographed in Pasadena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Nestwell marks the first of 10 private label lines expected from Tritton. April will bring the debut of Haven, a "spa-inpired assortment" of organic cotton products for bath use. This month will also bring the debut of Simply Essential, which will encompass 1,000 household essentials.

After a little more than a year spent cleaning up the major failings of prior management, Tritton recently unveiled his playbook on how he will reinvent the home furnishings retailer.

The company plans to invest $1 billion to $1.5 billion in the business over the next three years. During that stretch, Tritton will earmark $250 million to remodel some 60% of Bed Bath & Beyond stores. The rest of the funds will be split between improvements to e-commerce technology and the supply chain. Money will be spent on launching its 10 new private label brands, too.

And yes, the company will do away with many of its trademark aggressive coupon promotions.

Bed Bath & Beyond is targeting low- to mid-single digit same-store sales growth by 2023 and $1 billion in operating profits.

