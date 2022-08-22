Bed Bath & Beyond Leads Retreat in Short-Lived Meme Stock Frenzy

Subrat Patnaik
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and GameStop Corp. plunged again in US premarket trading, leading the cohort of so-called meme-stocks lower as the group is set to wipe off most of their gains from the recent frenzy.

Over the weekend, a Bloomberg News report said that some Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers were restricting or halting shipments altogether after the company fell behind on payments. Shares of the retailer were down 9.6% in premarket trading, while those of fellow meme stock GameStop fell 5.7%.

“There are big questions about how the retailer can turn things around when the inflationary environment is hurting their potential consumer,” said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell.

The broader pullback in meme stocks started last week after Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investor Ryan Cohen disclosed that he was selling his stake in the home goods retailer. The activist investor went on to dump his entire stake and pocketed $68.1 million in profits, triggering the stock’s biggest intraday percentage decline ever on Friday.

The retreat also follows a broader pullback in equities amid rising worries that the Federal Reserve would be committed to tighter monetary policies. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each on Monday.

Meanwhile, data from Vanda Research showed that individual investors have reduced their Bed Bath & Beyond stock purchases over the last three sessions after having snapped up a record $73.2 million on Tuesday.

Another retail traders’ favorite, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., was also down as the cinema theater operator’s preferred stock will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “APE” on Monday.

(Adds chart, analyst comment and updates shares.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet The 20 Year Old Who Made More On BBBY Stock Than Ryan Cohen

    Ryan Cohen became a figurehead for the movement in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares, first announcing a stake of 9.8% in the retailer. New filings later revealed Cohen owned an 11.8% stake in Bed Bath that included stock and options. On Thursday, it was revealed that Cohen sold his entire position in the struggling retailer. Cohen’s profit on the stake in the retailer was $68.1 million in seven to eight months time. Compare that to Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old college student who reporte

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fizzling Rally Narrows Options for Cash Infusion

    The home-goods retailer is searching for lenders after Ryan Cohen’s stock sale made issuing shares less likely.

  • School lunch programs brace for higher costs, supply issues, less funding, staff shortages

    Pandemic relief funds that ensured free meals for all kids ran out in June and school nutritionists are blaming higher costs on inflation, supply chain problems and the lasting effects of the pandemic. "We know that families are struggling right now," said Willow Kriegel, director of nutrition services for the West Des Moines Community Schools in Iowa. Kriegel said that her school district had to raise prices by 25 cents per meal.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Stock Sale Is No Problem for Bed Bath & Beyond’s True Believers

    Even after Bed Bath & Beyond’s worst one-day pullback ever following billionaire investor Ryan Cohen’s stake sale, individual investors continued to cheer the stock on social-media platforms.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Credit Suisse Braces for Carve-Up of Investment Bank

    Credit Suisse Group AG is bracing for a brutal carve-up of its investment bank with staff anticipating deeper cuts. Rishaad Salamat reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Euro back below parity vs dollar again, gas crisis weighs

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro briefly fell back below parity against a robust dollar on Monday and was languishing at five-week lows, weighed down by concern that a three-day halt to European gas supplies later this month will exacerbate an energy crisis. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers, hit new five-week highs as Federal Reserve officials reiterated an aggressive monetary tightening stance ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium this week. It was the euro that bore the brunt of the selling pressure against the dollar after Russia announced late on Friday a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month.

  • Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case- AP

    James Butler Jr., lawyer for the Georgia couple Melvin and Voncile Hill who were killed in April 2014 in the rollover wreck of their 2002 Ford F-250, said on Sunday that jurors in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week, AP reported. The couple's children, Kim and Adam Hill, were the plaintiffs in the yearslong wrongful death case, involving what their lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks. "An award of punitive damages to hopefully warn people riding around in the millions of those trucks Ford sold was the reason the Hill family insisted on a verdict," AP reported, quoting Butler.

  • UK Inflation on Track to Hit 18% Due to Rising Energy Prices, Citigroup Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- UK inflation is on track to rise above 18% for the first time in almost half a century next year as energy prices rocket, according to the investment bank Citigroup.Using forecasts for the retail energy price cap, which analysts expect to rise to close to £6,000 in April from £1,971 currently, Citi’s UK economist Benjamin Nabarro said in a note that the consumer prices index of inflation will peak at 18.6% in January.The last time inflation was higher than 18.6% was in 1976, after

  • Why Wayfair, Stitch Fix, and Peloton Stocks Are Falling

    Just because a brand is innovative or tells you it's solving a problem doesn't mean it actually is (or that it's investable).

  • Hiring and data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks

    The U.S. government will soon begin hiring experts and collecting the data needed to launch direct negotiations over prescription drug prices for older and disabled people, a top Biden administration official told Reuters. President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing new policies to tackle climate change, taxes and the rising cost of medicines. The Act will for the first time allow the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 or older and the disabled to negotiate prices on up to 20 drugs a year.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond Stock Extends Slide After $60 Million Cohen Exit, Liquidity Crunch Reports

    Bed, Bath & Beyond's meme-stock supporters face a still challenge this week in the wake of activist investor Ryan Cohen's $60 million exit.

  • Caught on video: Bronx Family Dollar robbed, employee put in chokehold

    Police said a store worker confronted the suspects before they attacked her.

  • Apple urges users to update devices following security threats

    This week, Apple disclosed that many of its products are vulnerable to hacking. The company is urging millions of its users to make security updates now to avoid letting hackers gain control of their devices. Michael George has the latest.

  • Stocks Slump Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, AMC And Gas Prices In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slide on growth, inflation worries; week ahead: Powell set for key Jackson hole address; Tesla shares slide as musk unveils FSD price hikes; AMC entertainment plummets as Cineworld confirms chapter 11 bankruptcy option and gas prices hit late-February lows as oil extends declines

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • Here are 5 reasons that the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.