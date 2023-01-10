Bed Bath & Beyond’s Loss Exceeds Warning as Bankruptcy Looms

Jeannette Neumann
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. reported a wider net loss than expected on Tuesday, underscoring the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing within the next couple of months by one of the largest US home-goods retailers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The beleaguered retailer said its net loss widened to $393 million in the three months ended Nov. 26. Just last week, the company had said it expected to report a net loss of $386 million. That compares with a loss of $366 million in the second quarter.

The company reiterated on Tuesday that it was considering “all strategic alternatives” to get back on financial track. “Multiple paths are being explored and we are determining our next steps thoroughly,” Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Executive Officer Sue Gove said in a statement.

Last week, the retailer said those options included the possibility of bankruptcy, a warning that came after it withdrew a bond-swap offering. It had launched the plan in October to lessen its debt burden. The company said on Tuesday that it had about $200 million of cash on hand.

33% Decline

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 33% decline in net sales to $1.3 billion in the third quarter, in line with the preliminary results it published last week. The company said the plunge in sales was driven in part by its attempts to clear its private-label brands, part of a strategic pivot toward better-known national brands. Additional discounting also dinged revenue, the company said. The company had rolled out major promotions in a bid to drive traffic to its stores and website, but because of inventory problems, shoppers often couldn’t find what they needed.

Read more: Bed Bath & Beyond’s spiral quickened as suppliers lost patience

The retailer also said it’s on track to shutter the 150 lower-performing stores it had targeted for closing last year, part of a broader cost-cutting plan.

“Our organization is more streamlined and we have adopted a more focused infrastructure that reflects our current business,” Gove said in the statement. The company is targeting $80 million to $100 million in additional cost savings, which includes cuts to expenses and staff, she said. During a short results call Tuesday, she didn’t provide details on how many employees might be affected.

Those further cost-cutting efforts might not be enough.

The retailer, founded in 1971 in Union, New Jersey, is likely to seek bankruptcy protection within the first two months of this year, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans. A ubiquitous brand in the US, Bed Bath & Beyond was once a staple of going-to-college shopping lists and wedding registries.

Accelerating Fall

Bed Bath & Beyond’s decline has been years in the making and has accelerated in recent months as suppliers have become increasingly concerned about the retailer’s financial future and made demands to receive payments in advance. Other manufacturers have lowered their credit limits with the retailer in order to reduce the risk of not getting paid for their products.

That led to less merchandise on store shelves during the pivotal holiday season, which has exacerbated a vicious cycle of falling inventory levels, declining foot traffic and a decrease in revenue — which has made it harder, in turn, to pay suppliers.

Gove acknowledged those challenges during the call. “We experienced an acceleration in vendor payment terms and credit-line constraints,” she said. “This led to lower receipts” and pushed in-stock levels down to around 70%. The lack of inventory hampered sales, she added. In recent weeks, the company has been able to get those levels above 80% in some categories, Gove said, which has helped to drive more robust sales.

“This underscores our ability to achieve results when we have the supply,” Gove said on the call. The company didn’t take any questions from analysts, unlike its usual practice.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 10% in volatile premarket New York trading Tuesday. The stock is down 88% in the past year.

(Updates with additional cost cuts in seventh paragraph, inventory woes in 12th and 13th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hackers hit websites of Danish central bank, other banks

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Hackers have disrupted access to the websites of Denmark's central bank and seven private banks in the country this week, according to the central bank and an IT firm that serves the industry. The websites of the central bank and Bankdata, a company that develops IT solutions for the financial industry, were hit by so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which direct traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline. A spokesperson for the central bank said its website was working normally on Tuesday afternoon and the attack did not impact the bank's other systems or day-to-day operations.

  • Ghost Banks Limp Along in Argentina, Staying Open as Costly ATMs

    (Bloomberg) -- On a weekday afternoon in Buenos Aires, a guard stands watch outside an empty bank. It’s not just devoid of customers: Though the lights are on and Banco Santander’s signature red-and-white decor remains, there isn’t a single employee inside. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark Afte

  • GE HealthCare expects 5%-7% organic revenue growth in 2023 on strong demand

    "We are seeing the supply chain environment continue to improve with demand for our products and services growing in 2023," Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini said in a statement. GE HealthCare expects its adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15% to 15.5%, an expansion of 50-100 basis points from 2022. The revenue growth forecast is in line with the company's medium-term target of mid-single-digit organic revenue increase that it gave last month.

  • Silvergate Capital to Cut 40% of Its Workforce. Is This the End for the Crypto Bank?

    Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) followed up a recent short squeeze with a preliminary update on its fourth-quarter earnings results that sent the stock in the exact opposite direction, plunging to near all-time lows. Silvergate announced significant deposit outflows in the quarter, big charges from selling bonds, and that it plans to lay off 40% of its workforce. With the crypto market currently experiencing an intense crypto winter and the bank's outlook bleak, is this the end for Silvergate?

  • UK parliament considers recalling Amazon exec after lawmaker "unhappy" with testimony

    A British parliamentary committee will discuss recalling a senior Amazon executive on Tuesday after at least one member raised concerns he may have given "misleading" testimony about its treatment of warehouse workers, a spokesperson said. At issue is whether Amazon uses tracking technology in its warehouses in Britain primarily to monitor productivity – an accusation Amazon has repeatedly denied – or to promote worker safety, as the company says. An Amazon spokesperson strongly denied the executive - European policy chief Brian Palmer - misled the committee.

  • Bitcoin Miners Deleverage, Scale Back as Crypto Winter Continues into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Bitcoin miners are reducing loans and scaling back their operations as the crypto-mining industry continues to weather a plunge in the digital asset’s price. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapControversial China Diplomat Zhao Shifted From

  • Why Exxon (XOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Exxon (XOM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Indian Conglomerate Tata Nears Deal For Majority Ownership In iPhone Plant In Country

    Tata Group neared takeover of a major Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone plant in southern India in a deal likely to give the country its first homegrown iPhone maker. The airline-to-software conglomerate discussed with the factory’s owner, Taiwan’s Wistron Corp (OTC: WICOF), for months and aimed to complete the purchase by March, Bloomberg reports. The talks have now centered on Tata owning a majority of the joint venture. Tata will likely oversee the main manufacturing operation, with support fro

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock surges ahead of Tuesday morning's Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at Bed Bath & Beyond shares ahead of the retail chain's latest earnings due out tomorrow morning ahead of the opening bell.

  • Bob Iger Makes Huge Change at Disney Following Return

    Staff morale at Disney was reportedly already low under former CEO Bob Chapek, but Bob Iger's latest move could exacerbate that condition.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • 3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

    Stocks in the Zacks Utilities sector are defensive by nature, as these companies' services witness consistent demand no matter the economic backdrop.