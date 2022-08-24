Bed Bath & Beyond nears final loan terms with Sixth Street - source

FILE PHOTO: A Bed Bath & Beyond is pictured in New York
Chibuike Oguh
·1 min read

By Chibuike Oguh

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is nearing final terms with investment firm Sixth Street that would provide the home goods chain a loan of around $370 million, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Shares fell 2% in extended trading after closing 18% higher on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Bed Bath said in a regulatory filing it was working with financial advisers and lenders on strengthening its balance sheet, an admission that it needs to raise capital to stay afloat.

It had long-term debt totaling $1.38 billion and only $107.5 million in cash as of May end.

Sixth Street has also provided capital to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse chain owner Designer Brands, clothing retailer Maurices and department store operator J.C. Penney in the sector.

The embattled retailer has also made headlines with billionaire investor Ryan Cohen selling his entire 9.8% stake five months after amassing it and pushing for changes, drawing the ire of retail investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond in recent days has also ousted its top boss, changed some board directors and said it would explore shedding its baby products division.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

