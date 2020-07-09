Bed Bath & Beyond Is Permanently Closing 200 Stores Across the US and Canada

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A view of a Bed Bath and Beyond store on October 03, 2019 in Daly City, California. New Jersey based home goods retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced that it plans to close 60 of its stores in the fiscal year, 20 more than previously announced in April of this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close about 200 stores over the next two years. The company, which also owns Buybuy Baby, World Market, and Harmon Face Values, announced on Wednesday that stores will close across the US and Canada, with mostly Bed Bath & Beyond stores being affected, according to the company's first-quarter report. The decision comes as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; despite the company's online sales surging more than 100 percent during April and May, overall sales have dropped almost 50 percent due to temporary store closures.

As of the end of May, the retailer had a total of 1,478 stores, with 955 of them being Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Nearly all Bed Bath & Beyond stores are currently open to the public, but you can get a closer look at which stores are open or offering contactless curbside pickup near you. Meanwhile, you can also shop the home products and necessities online.