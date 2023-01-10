Bed Bath & Beyond reports bigger quarterly loss as bankruptcy threat looms

A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough holiday season that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.

The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy, after it said last week it was seeking outside advisers to look at various options after years of weakening sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said it started cost reductions of about $80 million to $100 million across its corporate business, including overhead expense and headcount.

The company's net sales dropped 33% to $1.26 billion in its third quarter as inflation strained consumers' pockets and shoppers mostly focused on products other than homegoods, furniture and decor - merchandise that is key to Bed Bath & Beyond's inventory mix.

The big-box retailer is considering skipping its debt payments due on Feb. 1 in an effort to conserve cash ahead of a possible bankruptcy filing, Reuters reported earlier.

Bed Bath & Beyond said last week it was exploring options, including bankruptcy, after taking on $375 million in financing in August, failing to convince bondholders to swap out their investments for new debt earlier this month.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore in New York City and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.

  • I now definitely won’t go near crypto, but not because of the alleged FTX fraud

    As Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders says to crypto fans: 'Explain to me what problem crypto is solving for.'

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • 8 places you may earn between 3%-7% or more on your money right now (and psst: some have guaranteed returns)

    The good news on that front: Many high-yield savings accounts are now paying more than they have in a decade with rates upwards of 3% (see the highest savings account rates you may get now here). Look for a savings account that is FDIC-insured, notes Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Online savings account may not keep up with inflation, but the high-interest rates will minimize how much you fall behind,” adds says Ken Tumin, founder at DepositAccounts says.

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • 12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

    There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...

  • I'm Selling These Stocks if They Don't Have a Great 2023

    Some of the most exciting growth companies of 2020 and 2021 had absolutely horrific performances in 2022. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two in particular they could get rid of if there isn't a dramatic improvement this year.

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Annaly Capital Management Vs. AGNC Investment Corp: Which Is The Better Buy?

    While 2022 was a difficult year for most real estate investment trusts (REITs), the worst-performing subindustry was mortgage REITs (mREITs). The mREIT loss percentages ranged from the mid-teens to almost 60%. Inflation and interest rate hikes cut deeply into mREITs and contributed to the decimation of share prices. Still, mREITs remain popular for one main reason — they pay incredibly high dividend yields, which in bad years tempers the loss of principal and in good years adds to the total prof

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Dear Tax Guy: Our accountant charged $486 for a simple gift-tax return. Why would it cost so much?

    'Why can’t we just add a form to our regular tax return? What is so complicated that it would cost so much?'

  • How to Convert a 401(k) to a Roth 401(k)

    Understand the benefits and the rules of converting your 401(k) to a Roth. You’ll owe taxes on the money now, but enjoy tax-free withdrawals later.