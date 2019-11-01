Bed Bath & Beyond reverses longtime tradition and will be open on Thanksgiving for first time

Bed Bath & Beyond is bucking its longtime tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving.

For the first time, the New Jersey-based home goods retailer will kick off its in-store Black Friday sale on the holiday.

"Starting November 28, customers will be able to receive exclusive offers on their holiday shopping needs including for the first time ever, a 25% off entire purchase in-store only coupon (standard coupon exclusions apply)," the company said in a news release Friday.

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to midnight and then will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The 25% coupon will be available through noon local time Nov. 29.

There also will be a 20% coupon for online and in-store purchases Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Nov. 29. Free standard shipping will be offered on all orders over $19 Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

A few of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals, Bed Bath & Beyond highlighted in its release include:

Shark ION S87 2-in-1 Cleaning System with Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum & Hand Vacuum: $187.48 with coupon, up to $262 off.

Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus Limited Edition with Aeroccino Frother: $93.74 with coupon, up to $156 off

Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $59.99 with coupon, up to $70 off

Bed Bath & Beyond shopping hours

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to midnight

5 p.m. to midnight Black Friday: Stores open at 6 a.m. and coupons will be available until noon

