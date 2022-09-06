Bed Bath & Beyond Names Interim CFO After Arnal Death

Jeannette Neumann and Frank Connelly
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. promoted its chief accounting officer to interim chief financial officer after the death of former finance chief Gustavo Arnal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Laura Crossen, the company’s senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, has taken over the position, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement on Tuesday. She will continue as principal accounting officer.

Arnal, the former CFO, fell to his death Sept. 2 from a Manhattan skyscraper. The shares of the struggling home-goods retailer slumped by as much as 17% on Tuesday, the first day of trading after the news was reported over the US Labor Day weekend.

Crossen has worked at Bed Bath & Beyond for more than two decades, the company said in June when she was promoted from her role as senior vice president of treasury, tax and finance transformation to chief accounting officer. Before joining Bed Bath & Beyond, she was an executive at Delia’s, an apparel retailer focused on teenage girls, and also worked at what was then called Ernst & Young.

Bed Bath & Beyond executives are trying to execute a turnaround of the company, which has been burning through cash and has reported significant sales declines. Several top executives have exited the company recently: Former Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton departed in June and last week the chief operating officer and chief stores officer left after their roles were eliminated. Sue Gove, a board member, is serving as CEO on an interim basis as the company searches for a permanent replacement for Tritton.

That’s left Bed Bath & Beyond with a shortage of longtime executives to guide the company through the financial and market tumult it has faced during the past several months.

The Union, New Jersey-based company confirmed Sept. 4 that the 52-year-old Arnal had died. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide, according to the New York Times.

Arnal was among the Bed Bath & Beyond executives who provided details last Wednesday on the company’s turnaround plan, which included cutting 20% of jobs across its corporate and supply-chain operations and closing about 150 lower-producing stores. The plan also envisioned new financing and the sale of as many as 12 million shares to enhance liquidity as it fights to survive.

Arnal joined the retailer in May 2020 as it navigated the pandemic. He was previously with Avon Products Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co.

“The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,” the company said in a statement over the weekend.

(Corrects the date the company issued a statement confirming Arnal’s death.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at 52: A 'Shocking Loss,' Says Company

    Gustavo Arnal was found outside the New York City skyscraper known as "Jenga" tower

  • New York City medical examiner investigating death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO

    The New York City medical examiner is investigating the death of Bed Bath and Beyond's CFO, who died Friday after falling from his high-rise apartment. Gustavo Arnal's death came days after the company announced it was closing several stores and laying off workers.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump and dump allegations 'are without merit'

    Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to a new shareholder lawsuit alleging its former CFO was involved in a pump and dump scheme.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls 14% premarket after CFO's death ruled a suicide

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s stock fell 14% before market open on Tuesday after the death of the company's Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal was ruled a suicide. On Friday Arnal fell to his death from the 18th floor of 56 Leonard Street, a Manhattan skyscraper known as the "Jenga building" on account of its unique design. The 52-year-old's death was first reported by the New York Post. New York City's medical examiner has ruled Arnal's death a suicide, according to the Post. Bed Bath & Beyond de

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Faces Leadership Gap After Executive’s Death

    A new team will handle finances and the holiday season after the death of CFO Gustavo Arnal and departures of other senior executives.

  • Dabo Swinney talks QBs, says Clemson wasn’t running up score with Cade Klubnik TD

    Swinney said Clemson knew the opener would be a “bit of a feeling-out process” with the offense.

  • Bed Bath CFO Arnal Identified by NYPD as Man Who Fell to Death From New York Building

    Bed Bath & Beyond says in a statement on Sunday that the organization 'is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss.'

  • MUFG to Sell $600 Million of Marelli Debt to Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to sell about 86 billion yen ($608 million) worth of Marelli Holdings Co. loans to Deutsche Bank AG, as the auto-parts supplier undergoes a court-led rehabilitation, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons

  • Stock market today: 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    U.S. stock futures climbed on Tuesday morning as traders return to their desks after the Labor Day holiday.

  • Can Europe’s $375 Billion in Relief Keep People Warm Enough?

    (Bloomberg) -- European households will benefit from at least 376 billion euros ($375 billion) in government aid to stem whopping energy bills this winter, yet there’s a risk the smorgasbord of spending won’t bring enough relief.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRu

  • Investors Are Pouring Into U.S. Stocks to Avoid Greater Turbulence Overseas

    Investors around the world are piling in even as they brace for the prospect of a rocky autumn, because they say there’s nowhere better to shelter from the turbulence in global markets.

  • NFL betting preview: Our favorite season win totals, including Ravens, Giants, Eagles

    It's last call for NFL season win total bets before Week 1 kicks off.

  • Doubts Creep Into Wagers on 75 Basis Point ECB Hike This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders’ conviction that the European Central Bank will deliver a 75 basis point interest-rate hike at Thursday’s policy meeting has receded slightly amid mounting concerns about the region’s economy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanction

  • Bed Bath & Beyond finance chief falls to his death in NY

    Police say Gustavo Arnal, chief financial officer of the retailer, fell from a skyscraper.

  • The 60/40 strategy is on pace for its worst year since 1936: BofA

    The 60/40 portfolio, one of the most standard allocation mixes for long-term investors, is on pace for its worst year since 1936, data from Bank of America showed.

  • Indonesia Joins Asia Dollar Bond Rush With Sovereign Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia marketed a benchmark-sized dollar bond, joining a flurry of activity in Asia as issuers took advantage of a letup in borrowing costs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia Sanctions Ben Stiller, Sean Penn After Latest US MeasuresThe offe

  • Asian stocks mixed after China promises to boost growth

    Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after China promised to speed up the rollout of policy changes to boost anemic economic growth and Australia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul gained while Hong Kong declined. Economic growth sank to 2.5% over a year earlier in the first half, less than half the official annual target.

  • Australia central bank lifts cash rate to 2.35% in 5th hike

    Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a fifth consecutive month to a seven-year high of 2.35%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision was the cash rate’s fourth consecutive hike of half a percentage point. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its monthly board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.

  • What's getting missed as Bed Bath & Beyond unravels: Morning Brief

    Bed Bath & Beyond's unraveling should remind investors that there are people behind the numbers. More on this and other things watch in markets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.