Bed, Bath & Beyond has steep discounts on Ninja, Breville, and Shark for Presidents Day

Get air fryers, espresso machines, cookware sets and more for less at Bed, Bath & Beyond's Presidents Day sale.

Presidents Day is here, and if you've been scouring the internet for sales on things like mattresses, meal kits and more, don't stop yet. Bed, Bath & Beyond has fantastic markdowns today on Ninja air fryers, cordless vacuums, luxurious sheets and more.

You can shop the sale from today, February 21 until 2 a.m. ET. The Presidents Day sale features markdowns on high-powered robot vacuums like the Shark AI Robot, which has self-emptying technology and smart capabilities. You can get the Shark AI for $549.99, saving $100.

In the realm of kitchen appliances, there are plenty of great air fryers and toaster ovens on sale, like the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 for $179.99 (saving you $50), or the 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $249.99 (you'll save $80). If you're feeling fancy, you can snag an extremely luxurious Breville Barista Express espresso machine for Presidents Day, for up to $100 off of its list price of $699.99.

Check out the rest of the sale options at Bed, Bath and Beyond for Presidents Day.

The best deals at Bed, Bath & Beyond for President's Day

You can find great markdowns on the Shark AI Robot vacuum and more.

