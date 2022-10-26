Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Interim CEO Gove for Permanent Post

Tonya Garcia
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. named Sue Gove, the company’s interim president and chief executive officer, as the permanent CEO.

“During her tenure as interim CEO, Sue took consequential actions to increase liquidity and establish the groundwork to improve customer loyalty, traffic and market share,” said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the board, in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more: Bed Bath & Beyond Traced an Erratic Path to Its Current Crisis

Gove has led the struggling home retailer on an interim basis since Mark Tritton left the top post in June. Bed Bath & Beyond has been trying to get back on track after steep revenue declines and a more than 60% drop in the stock price this year. The turnaround plan includes shuttering stores and job cuts along with new financing and a return to national brands after a focus on private labels under Tritton.

The Union, New Jersey-based company faces a challenging road ahead as inflation weighs on shoppers heading into the holiday season. Bed Bath & Beyond also has an interim chief financial officer, Laura Crossen, and has seen a lot of executive turnover in the past several years.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares slipped 4.5% in premarket trading at 8:18 a.m. New York time after a 24% gain on Tuesday.

(Updates with details of strategy in third paragraph.)

