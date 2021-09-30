Bed Bath & Beyond Tumble Shows the Risks of Chasing Meme Stocks

Bailey Lipschultz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is providing another painful lesson to the meme mob that fundamentals matter more than hype.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The home-goods retailer slumped almost 30% after quarterly sales missed expectations, making it among the worst performers in a group of 37 retail trading favorites tracked by Bloomberg this year. The drop is a warning to amateur investors who have banded together to push back against short sellers that fundamentals are real.

The Union, New Jersey-based company is now down 69% from a Jan. 27 peak before crashing when apps like Robinhood Markets restricted trading of the shares. The broader basket of meme stocks has shed more than a third of its value from that January peak.

Wall Street has been warning that a reckoning was on the horizon for stocks that populate chatrooms and social media platforms like Twitter, with users discussing potential gains and the prospects for short squeezes which would result in easy returns. Data from Vanda Securities show that many retail investors have been flocking lately to buy the dip of tech heavyweights in place of more speculative meme stocks.

The popularity of apps like Robinhood appears to be fading with JPMorgan Chase & Co. saying that downloads and active user metrics plunged during the third quarter. They also said data from Apptopia show active users have slumped across crypto-focused peers as well as Schwab.

Read more: Robinhood’s Popularity Is Fading Away With Meme Stock Fad

It’s not the first retreat for the retail stock pickers who meet in chat rooms and act en masse, sometimes cast as vigilantes protecting ailing companies from Wall Street short sellers. GameStop Corp., one of the earliest targets, is hovering around half its one-time peak. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Has retreated, too, though both are still well above the lows seen before the buyers swooped in.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

