Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 22% to more than $25 per share Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, on huge trading volumes, and the mall-based home goods retailer’s stock has nearly quintupled in a little more than two weeks. If the price holds until the market closes, it will be the fourth straight day it has gained more than 20%. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ryan Cohen
    Entrepreneur

NEW YORK (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, is tumbling even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that's he's bailed out of the stock.

Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple of meme stocks to jaw-dropping heights, confirmed in a filing with U.S. regulators that he no longer owns any shares or options related to Bed Bath & Beyond's stock. The move disappointed hordes of smaller-pocketed and novice investors, who had piled into the stock amid hopes Cohen could turn around the company's struggling finances, or at least send its stock on a moonshot like GameStop's early last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped nearly 35% in after-hours trading, after it had already sank nearly 20% during the regular session to close at $18.55. The steep drop follows a monstrous run from $5.77 at the start of the month to $23.08 on Tuesday, which Wall Street analysts saw as irrational.

Cohen sold all of the nearly 7.8 million shares he held in Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday and Wednesday, at prices between $18.68 and $29.22. He also sold options tied to the stock. In March, he first revealed that he had built a nearly 10% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, with shares purchased at prices between $13.08 and $17.10.

Investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, a hub of discussion for the stock, were trying to gauge their next steps in what one commenter called “BLOOD BATH AND BEYOND."

“How many times are ‘meme traders’ going to keep mindlessly gambling on false prophets instead of actually learning how to invest and trade?” one commenter wrote.

Cohen was a big reason many investors piled into Bed Bath & Beyond, particularly after his earlier investment in GameStop helped that stock soar to heights that stunned all of Wall Street. As Bed Bath & Beyond's stock kept going higher in recent days, many voices on Reddit and other social media sites urged other investors to keep buying. Along the way, some reveled in facing down the professional investors who had bet Bed Bath & Beyond's stock would fall.

Despite all the furor, Bed Bath & Beyond continues to lose money as it struggles to navigate the post-pandemic retail landscape.

Bed Bath & Beyond fired CEO Mark Tritton in June after the company based in Union, New Jersey, reported a 25% drop-off in sales in its most recent quarter, which followed a 22% sales decline the previous quarter. Tritton, who as CEO of Target revitalized that retailer by introducing a bevy of new brands, laid out a similar plan for Bed Bath & Beyond in 2021, but with less success.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration argues in support of Seminole Tribe’s sports betting agreement

    The Biden administration is urging an appeals court to reinstate a deal that gave the Seminole Tribe control of sports betting throughout Florida, nearly nine months after a Washington, D.C.-based judge ruled that the 30-year agreement violated federal law.

  • Another Coal Plant Wins Lifeline Despite Biden’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- CenterPoint Energy Inc. is delaying retirement of a coal-fired power plant in Indiana as a surge in wholesale electricity prices and uncertainty about some renewable projects undermines President Joe Biden’s push to decarbonize the grid.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Sa

  • Vikings bring hometown crowd to see 49ers QB Trey Lance

    The buses bound for the Twin Cities left southwestern Minnesota at 6:30 a.m. sharp, carrying the biggest Trey Lance fans that San Francisco's young quarterback will ever meet. Players and staff from the Marshall Tigers football team — the team Lance led as a prep star just five years ago — attended the joint 49ers-Vikings practice Thursday, with more than 100 guests from his hometown flanking the practice fields in orange and black T-shirts. “The kids are all wearing Marshall today, but they all have their Trey Lance jerseys in their bag ready to go,” said Tigers head coach Terry Bahlmann, whose son played baseball with Lance in the backyard, the two families living a block apart.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • Salman Rushdie attacker 'surprised' the author survived

    The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack. Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer's planned appearance. Matar, 24, said he considered late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini “a great person” but wouldn't say whether he was following a fatwa, or edict, issued by Khomeini in Iran in 1989 that called for Rushdie’s death after the author published “The Satanic Verses.”

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Won't Do This; BBBY Stock Crashes In Reversion To The Meme

    The market rally really isn't pulling back while several stocks flashed buy signals. BBBY stock faces a "reversion to the meme."

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

    After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available to its institutional clients, tracking bitcoin’s performance, offering direct exposure to the price of the cryptocurrency and of course, trading options. “Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets using our technology and product capabilities,” BlackRock said in its press release.

  • Philippines Eyes Billions With First Retail Bond Under Marcos

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is planning to sell its first local-currency bonds to retail investors since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became president, in a debt offering that may raise billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market Plunge Punishe

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside on the Horizon

    Finding returns is the point of investing, it’s the path to profits and prosperity. But how to get there – that’s the question investors need to answer. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • An indicator with a perfect track record shows stocks haven't bottomed yet - and markets shouldn't rule out a hard landing, BofA says

    The so-called Rule of 20 has flashed at every market bottom since September 1974, according to Bank of America.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? This research says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Tesla Had Its Record Date for the Split. What That Means.

    Tesla stock will start trading at its three-for-one split adjusted price on Aug. 25. On the record date Wednesday, Tesla looks to see who its shareholders are.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week on risk rally

    The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.