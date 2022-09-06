Bed Bath & Beyond lawsuit, Twitter-Musk hearing, and Meta fine: Legal stories to watch

During this holiday-shortened week, Yahoo Finance is watching a courtroom battle that will set the stage for Elon Musk's counterclaims against Twitter (TWTR) in the Tesla (TSLA) CEO's fight to escape his $44 billion bid to acquire the social platform.

We're also watching Meta's (META) plan to appeal a major European fine against its photo-sharing platform, Instagram, and a shareholder lawsuit that names as a defendant Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) former CFO, who died in an apparent suicide on Friday.

Twitter-Musk merger hearing

Lawyers for Twitter (TWTR) and Musk on Tuesday are scheduled to make in-court arguments in support of a multitude of clashing pre-trial disputes.

The arguments — set to take place during a hearing before Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, who will preside over the fast-approaching October trial — will help her decide whether Musk can wiggle out of his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social media company.

During the hearing, the judge will consider Musk's request to include in his counterclaim recent allegations of Twitter whistleblower, Peiter Zatko, the social network's former head of security. Zatko filed a report with federal authorities accusing Twitter of tolerating lax security and lying about the standards in its public financial disclosures. Musk's lawyers say the claims, if true, undermine Twitter's representations in its merger agreement and justify Musk bailing on the deal.

The lawyers will also present arguments on Musk's bid to push the trial to November, and Musk's lawyers will have a second chance to argue an already-denied request for Twitter to hand over more details on its methodology for tracking false users on its platform.

Twitter for its part is asking for the judge to impose sanctions against Musk based on alleged misconduct in the dispute, and to require that Musk's space technology company SpaceX, along with his family office, turn over Musk's email communications.

Bed Bath: "profoundly saddened," believes lawsuit lacks merit

New York City police are investigating the apparent suicide of Bed Bath & Beyond's 52-year-old chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, who reportedly leapt from the 18th floor of his Tribeca apartment on Friday.

The news comes as Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has struggled to stay on solid financial footing. On Wednesday the home goods retailer announced a turnaround plan that will shed 20% of its workforce and close 150 of its stores. Following the announcement, the company's stock plummeted and closed for the day down 21%.

As Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi writes in Tuesday's Morning Brief, Arnal had been sued two weeks ago by shareholders alongside Chewy.com co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen. The purported class action alleges that Arnal and Cohen took part in a "pump and dump" scheme that falsely drove up the company's stock price.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in statements that the company's staff is "profoundly saddened" by the loss of Arnal, and that based on a preliminary review it sees the claims as without merit.

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Arnal recorded sales of 55,013 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock around the stock's record high, between Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. According to Reuters, the sale netted Arnal approximately $1.4 million.

Meta to appeal European data privacy fine

Facebook parent Meta (META) says it plans to appeal a $402 million fine against Instagram over its failure to safeguard the data of teenagers who signed up for Instagram business accounts, according to Irish news agency RTE.

On Monday, Ireland's Data Protection Commission said that its decision, scheduled to be released in full detail next week, resulted from a nearly two-year probe. The Commission ruled that Instagram violated The European Commissions General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by making the names and phone numbers of users between the ages 13 and 17 publicly accessible. Data settings that made the access possible were updated more than a year ago.

The fine, by far the largest of three so far assessed against Meta under GDPR, exemplifies the strength of the European law to punish major technology companies like Meta's Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, Alphabet's YouTube, Amazon (AMZN), and Twitter (TWTR). In September, the agency imposed a $267 million fine on Meta's WhatsApp, based on violations of GDPR's transparency requirements. Earlier this year, Ireland's Data Protection Commission fined Facebook for $17 million for 12 separate data security breaches.

The largest GDPR-based fine to date came against Amazon in 2021 when the National Commission for Data Protection in Luxembourg penalized the company $887 million for violating the law's rules covering targeted advertising.

