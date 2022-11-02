Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

A shopping cart is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday its customer and technology chief, Rafeh Masood, will step down, days after the home goods retailer reported a possible data breach.

Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information.

Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods, the big box retailer's fortunes have dragged after attempts to sell more store-branded products flopped and led to the reshuffle of its management team.

Earlier in October, Bed Bath & Beyond appointed Sue Gove as its Chief Executive Officer. Gove was named the interim CEO in June after it replaced Mark Tritton in a management shake-up to reverse a slump in its business.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop valuation widens lead against AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily

    As Earth's largest animals, blue whales are mighty big eaters, gulping tons of food each day. Researchers on Tuesday presented an estimate of the amount of microplastics ingested by three species of baleen whales - blue, fin and humpback - off the U.S. Pacific coast, detailing an issue posing uncertain health concerns for these marine mammals. As baleen whales, these species are filter-feeders.

  • Brazilian authorities make headway clearing Pro-Bolsonaro blockades

    Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they are making headway in their efforts to clear blockades set up across the country by truckers to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's narrow loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an Oct. 30 runoff election. Brazil's Federal Highway Police (PRF) said protesters were blocking highways partially or fully in 156 locations as of Wednesday morning, down from around 190 the previous night. The blockades began Sunday night after polls closed in Brazil.

  • Channel 4 to rebrand All4 to just 'Channel 4'

    Rishi Sunak still plans on privatising the broadcaster.

  • U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico

    U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico's capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according to a video shared by the company's Twitter account. The campus, located in the municipality of Naucalpan, is set to host 9,000 employees working in a hybrid manner, splitting time between home and the campus, Ford Motor said in a statement.

  • North Carolina is home to one of nation’s best places to raise a family, report finds

    Here’s what made the city stand out.

  • US Virgin Islands missing woman's friends demand release of previously undisclosed surveillance video

    Friends and family of missing Sarm Heslop, who vanished from a catamaran in 2021, say U.S. Virgin Islands police have withheld video of her last known whereabouts.

  • First prosecution witness in Trump Org trial is still paid $450K a year — by the Trump Org

    Prosecutors kick off the Trump Org trial by asking a "star" DA witness about how he'd spent Sunday preparing for testimony — with Trump lawyers.

  • North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

    North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes, including their advanced F-35 fighter jets, as they step up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat.

  • Turkey says Russia concerned over security, exports in grain deal

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it helped broker in the summer, has sounded optimistic that a solution can be found after Russia announced its suspension on Saturday. Speaking at a panel in Ankara, Cavusoglu cited two reasons for Moscow's move.

  • What is high blood pressure? An expert reveals why it's 'a silent killer'

    A new survey by the Heart & Stroke foundation found the increasing rates of high blood pressure in Canada to be a significant issue.

  • South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded

    The incident occurred on Saturday night, as tens of thousands celebrated Halloween in Itaewon.

  • USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

    The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand to help boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year and help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options of where to sell the animals they raise while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition because the biggest companies now have so much power over pricing.

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.

  • Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot 2 New Jersey police officers, officials say

    A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot two police officers at close range and left them hospitalized in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, officials said.

  • The US Supreme Court is coming for workplace diversity initiatives next

    Sometime next year, the US Supreme Court will rule that private universities can no longer consider the race of applicants when deciding whom to admit.

  • Father blames China's COVID policy for son's death that sparked online anger

    The father of a 3-year-old boy who died on Tuesday from carbon monoxide poisoning in northwest China said strict COVID-19 policies "indirectly killed" his son by causing delays obtaining treatment, in a case that has sparked social media outrage. The boy's death is the latest incident to trigger blowback over China's strict zero-COVID policy, with one critical hashtag racking up 380 million reads on Wednesday on the Twitter-like Weibo platform. "I personally think that he was indirectly killed," the boy's father, Tuo Shilei, told Reuters by phone from the Gansu provincial capital Lanzhou, which has been under lockdowns for several months.

  • Dr. Oz Makes A Geography Goof And Twitter Puts Him In His Place

    Pennsylvania's GOP nominee for senator might want to get better acquainted with the state he's running in.

  • Vance and Ryan fight for Ohio moderates at Fox News town hall

    In an hour-long town hall, Rep. Tim Ryan and his Republican opponent, author and investor J.D. Vance, each took questions from the audience, with Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier moderating.

  • North Korea says U.S.-South Korea drills 'can no longer be tolerated'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, which will involve hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week. In denouncing the drills in a statement carried by North Korea's official news agency, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, warned the United States and South Korea against any attempt to attack.