Bed-building workshop comes after $2.5K grant for Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit group

Feb. 13—MITCHELL — A $2,500 grant will provide a boost to a local organization that is building and delivering beds to Mitchell residents in need.

After doling out 93 beds in 2023, Mitchell's Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter is on a mission to build 30 new beds this month. The $2,500 grant came from the Sam F. Weller Foundation.

"That will take care of the lumber that we need for those beds, which is great help," said Vince Boddicker, the leader of Mitchell's Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.

The grant came at a pivotal time for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, as the organization is gearing up for another bed-building workshop on Feb. 17. The workshop will be held inside the former Shopko building that is being renovated by Krohmer Plumbing.

Each bed Sleep in Heavenly Peace donates is built from scratch by the hands of volunteers and organization leaders.

With a few bed-building workshops in the books, Boddicker said it's helped fine-tune the bed-constructing process.

"It takes about 40 to 50 people plus our 10 to 12 members to man the stations. In three hours, we can build 20 beds," Boddicker said. "We also stain and brand our beds. It's an interesting process."

The first few building workshops drew a strong turnout of volunteers, including the Dakota Wesleyan University men's soccer team. Boddicker said the key to building beds efficiently starts with a solid amount of volunteers.

"It takes about 40 to 50 people plus our 10 to 12 members to man the stations," he said.

Mitchell's Sleep in Heavenly chapter officially formed in 2023, but several of its members began delivering beds in 2020 through working with Brookings' chapter.

Boddicker led the effort to create a Mitchell chapter after learning about the national organization that started in 2012 out of Idaho. He quickly learned there is a demand for beds for Mitchell residents in need.

"We had 40 beds delivered in 2022. In our first year as an official chapter, we delivered more than double that number. It's eye-opening to see the need," he said. "We are committed to providing beds to kids who don't have one."

To apply for a bed, a legal guardian must be the applicant for the child. Kids between the ages of 3 and 17 qualify for bed donations.

Since 2020, Mitchell's Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter has delivered 158 beds to Mitchell area homes.

According to the organization's website, there are over 270 chapters spread across 44 states. In South Dakota, eight cities have a chapter.