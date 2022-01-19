Bed-Stuy Council Member Continues 'Wellness Wednesday' Giveaways

BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A weekly give away started during the coronavirus is back in Bed-Stuy under newly-elected Councilmember Chi Ossé.

The District 36 council member, who took over in the New Year for Robert Cornegy Jr., announced last week that he will continue to host "Wellness Wednesdays," an initiative started under Cornegy to bring resources to the district.

"The community’s wellbeing depends on both our ability to fight this virus and our resilience in the face of its social and economic fallout. I’m proud to host another #WellnessWednesday at Restoration Plaza to distribute essentials to our neighbors!" Ossé said.

The second Wellness Wednesday event was held this week after a launch event on Jan. 12.

Ossé's office told Patch the giveaway will be held each week in the plaza, which is found on Fulton Street.



Courtesy of Council Member Chi Osse's Office

The event, held in Restoration Plaza, includes free produce, personal protective equipment, coronavirus self-test kits, Narcan kits, fentanyl test strips, drug disposal materials and other resources, according to Ossé.

It is put on each week with the help of local organizations, including Restoration Plaza, The Campaign Against Hunger, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, BRO Experience and Pheonix Houses, according to a flyer.

District 36 includes Bed-Stuy and northern Crown Heights.

To keep up with information about Wellness Wednesdays, check out Ossé's Twitter page.

This article originally appeared on the Bed-Stuy Patch