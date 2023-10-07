Bedbug-ridden Paris is being sabotaged by its eco-crazy mayor

In my early 20s, I understood the allure of Paris. There was that distinctive look of the buildings and boulevards courtesy of Georges-Eugene Haussmann’s 19th-century building spree, with those curved frontages and bulging windows, those grand wooden doors and huge brass doorknobs.

There was the brazenly appealing beauty of the Place des Vosges, the lovely benches in elegant parks, the attractive enclaves and crooked streets around Montmartre, the superabundance of absolutely excellent patisserie, and the licence to smoke and drink all day at the shiny too-small tables of pretty cafés. Oh yes, I loved Paris.

But I didn’t fall so hard I would never give up on the city, no matter what it did. And it has done more than enough to disillusion the boy-mad, wine-swilling, croissant-munching girl of my youth. Indeed, since those halcyon days, Paris has been busily fostering the kind of cultural environment in which the most awful criminal acts only seem to multiply, ensuring that it feels permanently shadowed by lethal danger. The harassment of women on streets and public transport is a known horror.

It has also proved itself a breeding ground for wannabe revolutionaries, who riot and angrily protest for months on end over the sorts of things normal Western countries accept with a modicum of democratic grace, like a rise in pension age.

Then there was the election, in 2014, of a terrible mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who has accelerated Paris’s decline into a rubbish-strewn dump, so bad that the hashtag #saccageParis (trashed Paris) went viral in 2021 (of which more later).

But still people don’t get the point. Brits, who are more familiar with Paris, are wiser, but Americans still swoon over the city of their dreams, not realising that the saccharine Netflix confection that is Emily in Paris doesn’t actually exist anymore.

And now, at last, there is something guaranteed to drive even the most googly-eyed Americans away: Paris’s bed bug epidemic, as if nature itself is denouncing Hidalgo and announcing that the dream is broken. The rise of the bedbugs, which have infested everything from cinema and metro seats to hotels and private homes, can be no fun for Parisians, especially those organising the Olympics next summer, and even less fun for tourists.

This new indignity of the city of lights would be just a little bit laughable if it wasn’t threatening to invade our own soft furnishings. Apparently, like us, bedbugs like to travel.

Hidalgo’s profile is revealing. She is a climate-obsessed, socialist mayor, who has focussed on her moral crusade to the apparent detriment of those she is actually meant to serve: the people.

By obsessing over Paris’s relatively inconsequential role in reversing an over-hyped existential risk, Hidalgo has fallen into the now-familiar trap. Instead of dedicating all her efforts to making Paris safe, efficient and clean, she has been busy grandstanding in bureaucratic woke jargon about “sustainability”, “re-greening”, “responsibility” and “inclusiveness”, while at the same time reducing livability and making people miserable.

For why would you worry about things like rubbish, law and order and public transport (apart from aggressively destroying parking spaces and roads in order to install bike lanes), when you see yourself as the Joan of Arc of global warming?

Hidalgo appears to hate beauty and perhaps history even more. She has set up huge, ugly bins that infringe on busy streets. She has overseen the destruction of beautiful manicured gardens, and replaced the 19th-century design style of park benches, lampposts and fountains with ugly cheap urban furniture such as mushroom seats.

In the run-up to the Olympics, Hidalgo has boasted about the lack of vehicle access to the major stadiums. Her administration has aimed to restrict driving from Place de la Bastille all the way to the Place de la Concorde. “We must forget about crossing Paris from east to west by car,” Hidalgo told Le Parisien in 2020, as if that was a good thing.

But in her zeal to raze the old Paris to the ground to make way for trees and to advance her “sustainable” agenda, she has made locals miserable – something a good mayor would seek to avoid. “They are philistines,” said a fabrics restorer attending an anti-Hidalgo protest in front of City Hall. “Paris has a cultural heritage, and the tourists come here to admire our Haussmannian architecture. I’m not against modernity but [Hidalgo] is defacing the city.”

Let Hidalgo’s antics be a warning, with the bedbugs as emphasis. The plague we face isn’t just vermin in soft furnishings, it is the zealotry of those who care more about trees than people, and think all the good things in life – markets, growth, comfort, travel, freedom, prosperity, humankind itself – are nothing more than a blight.

When cities are run by people like Hidalgo, the result isn’t some kind of pastoral planetary paradise for all, it is filth, ugliness, destruction, inconvenience, and ultimately desertion. To suit her eco-aims Hidalgo wants to make the City of Lights a City of Darkness, and is succeeding.

