Bedbugs could be coming to the UK – here’s what you need to do

Paris has an unsavoury infestation. Videos circulating on social media show bedbugs crawling across seats on the Paris Metro, trains and buses. They have been spotted in upscale restaurants, hotels and even in Charles-de-Gaulle Airport – and if a viral video of a suspicious bug on the London Underground is anything to go by, they could have hitched a ride home to the UK. The Mayor of London has said that the possibility of bedbugs on the capital’s public transport is “a real source of concern”.

Speaking to the PoliticsJoe website, Sadiq Khan said: “I want to reassure those listening that TfL [Transport for London] has the best regimes to clean our assets on a nightly basis. We are speaking to our friends in Paris to see if there are any lessons to be learned but for a variety of reasons we don’t think those issues will arise in London; but there is no complacency from TfL.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that bedbugs now affect one in 10 French households – and increased global travel could be to blame. As host to the Rugby World Cup and Fashion Week, Paris has had thousands of international visitors – potentially taking bedbugs with them. The government has vowed to tackle the “scourge” of bugs fearing they will overshadow the 2024 Olympic Games. The deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, tweeted that “no one is immune”.

Paris could perhaps take note from New York, which waged war on bedbugs after a particularly nasty outbreak that peaked in 2010. It was an infestation on an unprecedented scale: the New York citizen’s hotline received 21,922 bedbug enquiries in 2008 – by 2009 this had risen by 54 per cent to 33,772.

Bedbugs took over the Google office and shut shops including Abercrombie and Fitch and Niketown. Even Bloomingdale’s admitted to finding “one bedbug” in its flagship 59th Street store.

City officials fought back in a dramatic fashion. “To bedbugs in New York,” a spokesperson shouted from the steps of City Hall, “Drop dead. Your days are over, they’re numbered, we’re not going to take it anymore.”

A Bed Bug Advisory Board was formed and a Bed Bug Battle Plan issued, which included a drive to educate building managers and pest control workers on how to handle outbreaks.

This might sound ridiculously OTT, but it worked – by 2014, bed bug incidents in the city had dropped by more than half. So if the bloodsucking critters are coming our way, what can we do?

How to get rid of bedbugs and prevent more in your home

Firstly: be bedbug aware. Public education was credited with reducing the bedbug population as contrary to popular belief, bedbugs can affect everyone – not just people who live in overcrowded apartments in poorer areas.

“Bedbugs are everywhere,” says James Logan, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “You’ll find bedbugs in five-star hotels to backpacker’s [hostels]... I’ve been bitten by bedbugs in business class. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live.

“The key to dealing with the problem is to know the bedbugs are there as quickly as possible – the smaller the infestation, the easier it is to get rid of.” They may only be the size of an apple seed, but bedbugs can have a huge financial and psychological impact and can cost “hundreds, sometimes thousands” to treat.

Spotted in the seams of a sofa bed in Paris in September - STEPHANIE LECOCQ

As Orlando Bird, Telegraph Letters Editor, discovered to his cost. “My wife and I have cats, so when I saw an insect scuttling across the duvet, I dug out the flea treatment. Two months and several Google searches later, we realised we were infested with bedbugs. In the end we spent well over £1,200 on an exterminator, who heated each room in our flat to 180C.”

What do bedbugs look like?

A common myth is that bedbugs are so small that you cannot see them with the naked eye. The Natural History Museum describes them as follows: “Bed bug adults are small (4–5 mm long and 1.5–3mm wide), oval, flattish insects with needle-like mouthparts which pierce the skin of mammals and birds to suck their blood. Usually, bed bugs are mahogany-brown in colour but they become deep purple or red after a meal.”

In short, they are small, brownish bugs about the size of an apple pip.

How do bedbugs spread?

The cimex lectularius, the most common species of urban bedbug, can travel on suitcases, clothes and public transport, and even survive on household pets or rodents. They are largely hidden during the day and come out at night to feed on their “host” while they sleep.

A telltale sign: detritus from bed bugs inside an apartment in Paris - Nathan Laine

“People think bed bugs are just crawling around on your bed,” says Logan, “but they’re only on your bed to come and feed on you; [usually] they’re hiding somewhere in the bed frame, in other furniture, behind skirting boards, under the carpet.”

What are the first signs of bedbugs?

The first sign of an infestation is usually a bite, which looks similar to a mosquito bite, although they often tend to bite in clusters or in a line. Other tell-tale signs include blood spots on your bedsheets, or a characteristic musty smell.

“Once you have an infestation, they breed incredibly quickly – all you need is one pregnant female to be in your suitcase, and it will come out and lay hundreds of eggs,” says Logan. “They hatch and breed within a matter of weeks and then you have thousands. So they can explode very quickly. We usually use toxic insecticides to kill them, but they are now becoming resistant to them.”

The best way to avoid an infestation is to stop them entering your house in the first place. Logan warns to be especially careful in hotels. “Keep your suitcase off the ground and zipped up. Do a check before you go. Don’t leave your clothes on the floor,” he says.

If you find you’ve been in a room with bed bugs, Logan suggests unpacking your bag in the outdoors “because they won’t survive outside. And I would often wash my clothes at 60 degrees and possibly even tumble dry them.” It’s also fairly common to catch them from public transport.

What happens when bedbugs bite?

Dr Richard Dawood, Medical Director and Specialist in Travel Medicine at Fleet Street Clinic, said: “Being bitten by bed bugs can be an utterly miserable experience, especially if you react badly to them. Unlike mosquitoes, that generally each only take a single bite, and mostly on exposed skin, bed bugs can be messy and voracious feeders with bites occurring in clusters or crops, anywhere on the body. If you are truly unlucky (as I have been), you end up covered in them.”

Can bed bugs spread diseases?

Fortunately not, but that doesn’t mean a bed bug bite can’t have nasty side-effects. Dr Dawood explained: “Bed bugs have never been shown to spread disease, but their bites can become infected if scratched and the skin is broken, especially in hot and humid environments.

“As with other insect bites, if bitten, don’t scratch. Keep them clean and dry, and protect them from excessive sun to avoid blistering. If they are itchy, take antihistamine tablets regularly (without waiting for each dose to wear off), and apply a steroid cream or ointment provided that the skin is unbroken – travelling with a stronger, prescription steroid cream may be sensible if you know that you react badly to bites.”

What are the treatments for bedbugs?

The second lesson from New York is to leave treating bed bugs to the experts – hence the dedicated bed bug task force. According to Hugh Barrie, who runs the Bed Bug Doctor in Bournemouth, “there’s nothing you can buy online and no magic cure” to get rid of them yourself. “The chemicals you need can only be applied by a pest controller,” he adds.

Bed bugs can walk up to 30 metres in one day and travel between different rooms in a home or flats in an apartment block.

And don’t think they’ll die off on their own: they have been found to be able to survive up to a year without food.

