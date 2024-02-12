New Bedford artists reap benefits through grant program: 82 awards totaling $509,200

NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford Free Public Library's event room was packed with appreciative artists and art aficionados Monday, applauding the latest in grants to advance New Bedford's artistic vibrancy.

New Bedford Creative announced 82 grant awards in all, totaling an "unprecedented" $509,200.

New Bedford Creative, housed at the New Bedford Economic Development Council, oversees implementation of the city's strategic arts and culture plan, titled "New Bedford Creative: our art, our culture, our future." It was published in 2018.

Funding is provided by the city through American Rescue Plan Act awards, as well as New Bedford's Arts, Culture and Tourism Fund.

Mayor Jon Mitchell speaks during a press conference where New Bedford Creative announced the release of eighty two grant awards totaling $509,200 at a ceremony held in the New Bedford Free Public Library.

The fund was proposed by Mayor Jon Mitchell in 2016. New Bedford was the first municipality in Massachusetts to establish an arts fund. It's derived from revenue generated from the city’s lodging tax.

Funding is also provided by the Barr Foundation, Bristol County Savings Bank and the Mass. Culture Council.

Artists come from wide range of disciplines

Grant recipients span a wide array of artistic disciplines, according to New Bedford Creative.

Cedric Josey performs a song he wrote titled 'Being in New Bedford' during a ceremony held at the downtown New Bedford Public Library where New Bedford Creative announced the release of eighty two grant awards totaling $509,200.

There are three programs available to the artists: Artnet, which provides post-pandemic financial support and business planning; Art is Everywhere, which prioritizes creative solutions to expedite post-COVID recovery in New Bedford neighborhoods; and Wicked Cool Places, which emphasizes impact on residents, visitors and/or businesses in New Bedford neighborhoods.

Grant awards included $10,000 to filmmaker Alyssa Botelho for "Sweet Freedom," a 20-minute short film on the life of Afro-indigenous abolitionist Mary "Polly" Johnson that will showcase New Bedford as a beacon for hope for freedom seekers, according to New Bedford Creative. The grant was part of the Art is Everywhere! program.

The New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center received a $10,000 grant under the Wicked Cool Places program for "Casting a Wider Net." The stories of Cape Verdean, Vietnamese, Puerto Rican, and Central American members of the fishing community will be collected and shared.

Fifty artists are each receiving $4,000 working capital grants under the Artnet program. They join 40 artists who participated in the program last year.

For a full list of grant awards and project summaries, go to newbedfordcreative.org

Event came with performances

Tony Sapienza, president of the New Bedford Economic Development Council, who was acting as master of ceremonies, asked, "What other city has 90 artists doing this?"

The announcement Monday came with performances by Cedric Josey, who sang his "Being in New Bedford;" Sarah Donner, who sang her "Whalers and Sailors;" and New Bedford Poet Laureate Sarah Mulvey, who recited her poem, "Come Through."

Mayor Mitchell said New Bedford didn't want "struggling artists. We want thriving artists."

He said there was a "certain alchemy" to economic development, and that a vibrant arts community makes an important contribution. "This isn't a zero-sum game," he said.

Tony Sapienza, President of the New Bedford Economic Development Council, speaks at a ceremony held at the downtown New Bedford Public Library where New Bedford Creative announced the release of eighty two grant awards totaling $509,200.

Mitchell joked that he refers to Margo Saulnier, New Bedford Creative's strategies director, as the "sorceress."

"She's magic in bringing people together," he said. "Nothing can happen without strong leadership, and that's what we have in Margo."

He said those active with New Bedford Creative should be proud of the work they're doing.

"We have a national model here," Mitchell said.

He added, "Keep doing what you're doing. That's my message for today."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford artists reap benefits from grant program