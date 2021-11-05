Bedford bar fight leads to attempted homicide, police say

Nov. 5—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Bedford County man was jailed Friday, accused of slashing a man in the neck with a knife during a dispute outside a bar in Coaldale Borough, state police in Bedford said.

Troopers charged Brain David Taylor, 49, of Difiance, with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, a dispute erupted between Taylor and another man inside Rookeez Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street just after midnight on Friday.

The disputed spilled outside after Taylor was pushed from his bar stool and hit the floor, police said. Both men continued arguing, when Taylor allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and slashed the man in the neck, causing a large gash, the complaint said.

Taylor attempted to drive off in a red 2013 Hyundai Veloster, but the victim's brother prevented him from leaving, police said.

When troopers arrived, they found the victim inside the bar applying pressure to the wound. He was taken to UPMC Altoona.

Troopers found a Gerber folding pocket knife with a 3-inch blade in Taylor's front pocket.

Taylor reportedly told troopers that he pulled the knife "because he was unable to fight anymore," the complaint said.

Taylor was arraigned by District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr., of Bedford, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.