Bedford board votes for internal fire chief search

A Bedford Township Fire Department vehicle is shown in this Monroe News file photo.

The Bedford Township Board of Trustees approved a 30-day plan to look in-house for a new fire chief.

During last week's meeting, the board voted 4-3 to perform a 30-day internal search for a new fire chief to replace recently departed Chief Adam Massingill. Supervisor Paul Pirrone, Clerk Trudy Hershberger, Trustee Craig Montri, and Treasurer Krista Jandasek voted yes. Trustees Rick Steiner, Todd Bruning and Joe Gore voted no.

Pirrone proposed that the guidelines for the search posting be tabled until the next meeting on May 3.

The discussion was sparked during a previous board meeting, during which Montri proposed that the board should consider more local candidates before deciding on a new chief. Pirrone said that this made him reconsider the board’s options.

“It kind of got a few of us thinking a little bit more…to look for a fire chief locally within the fire department first,” Pirrone said. “I think it’s a great idea for us to do that.”

Pirrone explained that five years ago, he would have supported an outside candidate because the department had a lot of progress to make before they were ready for an insider to take over. Now, he said that he believes progress has been made.

“We’re there now, for the most part,” he said. “I think it’s important for us to at least look in-house and see if there is somebody, which I think that there is from some of the applications and emails (we’ve received),” he said.

Pirrone also noted that Bedford would be saving around $25,000 of taxpayer money by hiring a local candidate versus an outside one, due to the costs of hiring an outside search firm.

Bruning questioned if local candidates would still undergo the same background checks as any outside candidate. Hershberger then confirmed that she could do some checks for local candidates.

Gore expressed concerns about the high recent turnover for fire chiefs.

“I don’t want to spend $25,000 every four to five years,” he said. “I like the idea of looking in-house, but I would take it one step further and take other applications also.”

Gore also wanted to ensure that the board was ready with a list of qualifications necessary for the role. Hershberger said that they do have such a list compiled from previous fire chief job descriptions.

Steiner said that while nobody wants to spend money unnecessarily, the board should consider what goes into the process of hiring a qualified chief, from vetting to interviews, and more.

“I’m not qualified to do that job, when it comes to hiring a fire chief, and I honestly don’t think anyone else is here,” he said. “I don’t think just (looking internally) is enough for this size of our fire department…for the future growth that we’re going to have. We don’t have the vetting skills.”

Steiner added that firms like the two that the board has considered, McGrath Consulting Group, Inc. and GovHR, do have the proper skilled staff and resources to handle the job.

Pirrone agreed that the vetting process for a large candidate pool is beyond the scope of the board, but he said that an in-house search to produce a few quality candidates and then to perform interviews are tasks they can handle.

Steiner also brought up the possibility of division among the ranks if the board chose an internal candidate, citing several emails that he’s received from current firefighters naming coworkers who they each might support or oppose for chief.

“You’re going to tick off part of the fire department, right off the bat,” Steiner said. “I don’t care how well you’re liked, there are certain people who don’t like you. That’s another risk factor that we have to look at.”

Steiner noted that an outside firm would interview current fire department members to gain their perspectives about fellow firefighters to shed light on what type of candidate is likely to succeed in Bedford.

Pirrone said he champions the idea of promoting from within the department because it could produce a candidate who is passionate about the community.

Gore said that he has heard about potential candidates from outside fire departments who live in Bedford. He said that it could be a disservice to the search if they overlooked these candidates by only considering current Bedford Township firefighters.

Hershberger proposed the idea of opening the position publicly but limiting it to either internal candidates or applicants who live in Bedford while working for an outside department.

When other board members asked if that was something they could do, Bedford Township Attorney Phil Goldsmith said they could.

“This is the board’s decision,” he said.

Montri noted the importance he assigns to finding a candidate from within who wants to serve his or her own community, which he believes might help curb a quick turnover.

“I place a lot of value on a genuine desire to be a part of the Bedford fire department, not ‘I want a fire chief job.’”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bedford board votes for internal fire chief search