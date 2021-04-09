Bedford bombing suspect was charged in February with possessing explosives in Hurst

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man accused of detonating an explosive device Wednesday in a Bedford drainage culvert is the same suspect who was arrested in Hurst a few weeks ago in connection with possessing explosive components in his apartment, according to Tarrant County criminal court and jail records.

No injuries were reported in the Wednesday explosion.

Bedford police on Friday identified the suspect as Nicholas Nelson, 37, of Bedford.

He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony, and possession of components of explosives, a third-degree felony.

Nelson was arrested early Thursday.

Authorities believe the Wednesday explosion was an isolated incident.

Nelson faces an aggravated assault charge in Bedford because there was risk posed to residents who were in the immediate area of the explosion near a bridge in the 2000 block of Forest Ridge Drive.

Detectives said there were no specifically targeted residents.

According to a search warrant, a confidential informant alerted Hurst police in February that there was a man named Nick Nelson who lived in the Valley Oaks Apartments, 101 E. Pipeline Road in Hurst, and he was building explosive devices.

The informant also noted that Nelson had set off explosive devices near the apartment complex and that he had a program called “Improvised Chaos” on YouTube.

Hurst detectives quickly investigated the report, corroborated the information and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

Nelson was arrested in February on charges related to the explosive components found in his Hurst apartment.

Nelson moved out of his Hurst apartment to an apartment in Bedford, according to criminal court records.

Recommended Stories

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Officials: Massive volcano on St. Vincent and the Grenadines erupts as thousands evacuate

    A massive volcano erupted on St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the eastern Caribbean Friday, officials said, sending a giant cloud of smoke into the air as thousands hunkered down in shelters or fled on boats.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

    Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

  • Hollywood lawyer Howard Weitzman, attorney to Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, dies

    Hollywood attorney Howard Weitzman dies at age 81 after an illustrious career representing some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.

  • Novant Health closes its NC mass COVID testing centers as demand drops

    Demand for the COVID-19 tests has steadily dropped in Mecklenburg County.

  • It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

    Cruise the coolest pads and businesses in Palm Springs, home to more Midcentury Modern homes and businesses than anywhere else on the planet.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Clippers pull away in chippy victory over streaking Suns

    The Clippers snap the Phoenix Suns' seven-game winning streak with a 113-103 win on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Texas workplace shooting: 1 dead and multiple people shot, including state trooper; suspect charged with murder

    Authorities in Texas said Larry Bollin, 27, was arrested Thursday after a manhunt. He allegedly killed one person and wounded multiple others.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • A war in South America 39 years ago is still teaching China lessons about how to seize Taiwan

    Four decades after the British recaptured the Falklands, the Chinese see similarities to what a war over Taiwan would look like.

  • Comparing draft’s top playmaker prospects against best competition. Who was best?

    They have watched the tape. They have talked to the players either informally in person or on zoom calls. They have measured heights and distances, counted bench presses and timed speed.

  • Duke of Edinburgh: Princess Anne pays tribute to her father's enduring legacy

    Princess Anne has told how “life will be completely different” without her father as she led grieving members of the Royal family in paying tribute to his enduring legacy. Speaking in advance of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death at the age of 99, the Princess Royal told of his immeasurable influence, both on those immediately around him and on Britain at large. “Without him life will be completely different,” she told ITV News, adding: “From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.” In an interview recorded for broadcast after the Duke of Edinburgh's death, Princess Anne spoke movingly of what her father’s legacy might be, citing his steadfast support of the Queen in her role as Monarch as the chief example of his devotion to both his family and the kingdom over which she ruled. She said of his position as Prince consort: “It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don’t think the structure in terms of support to the monarchy was designed to deal with a consort. “Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But he also found ways he could make an impact.” The Princess Royal added that her father’s decision to give up his career in the Royal Navy in 1951 was a mark of his loyalty to his new bride and her then future role as Monarch. “It shows a real understanding of the pressure the Queen was going through and that the best way he could support her was on giving up on his career,” she said.

  • New York's wealthiest residents are considering fleeing to Florida ahead of income-tax hikes in the state, according to a report

    Miami's mayor told CNBC he'd already spoken to some of New York's biggest firms about moving to the Florida city.