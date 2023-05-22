In Bedford burglaries, men posed as utility employees to draw victims away from homes

A pair of men posed twice in the last four days as electricity company employees and burglarized houses in Bedford, police said. They targeted wallets and jewelry.

The men said they needed to check a meter. One of them wore a reflective green vest and distracted and drew away from a house a resident as the other man entered and stole property, Bedford police said.

The first burglary occurred on Thursday between 2:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Queens Way and the second occurred on Sunday about 5 p.m. on Stonegate Drive.

Last week, two Hispanic male suspects posed as @Oncor employees (or possibly another electricity provider) distracting 2 homeowners to gain entry into the home to steal things. In both cases, the suspects seem to be targeting wallets and jewelry. More: https://t.co/friwm648Z6 pic.twitter.com/1EfBLxfmBu — Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) May 22, 2023

Police have not announced an arrest.

The men were in a black pickup truck. Someone who sees or interacts with them should call 911, police said.

Oncor employees carry a badge and drive a marked Oncor truck. They have been trained to show the badge and provide their name. Customers who have questions or need to verify an employee’s status may call 888-313-6862.

The Bedford crimes did not involve a physical threat. In Fort Worth on May 10, two men posed as water utility employees or contractors and robbed an elderly person.