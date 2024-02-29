New Bedford City Councilor Derek Baptiste requests more information on city shootings

NEW BEDFORD - Ward Four City Councilor Derek Baptiste sought information from Police Chief Paul Oliveira on how crime is reported to the public and city officials, especially shootings, during Wednesday's meeting.

Baptiste said shootings were an issue in the city, and that sometimes the information regarding them seemed to be more available on social media and on the street.

One resident called him about a shooting that happened while their children were in proximity, but he had no information on it.

Baptiste noted he was aware that some information can't be made available due to ongoing investigations.

But he went to a community meeting and was told about a shooting three blocks from his home that he hadn't known about.

"If we can't provide information to make people feel safe, we're not doing our jobs."

He said they hear crime is down, but he also hears about a lot of crime and gang activity still going on.

New Bedford crime report for 2023 almost ready

Chief Oliveira said the city's 2023 crime report should be ready within a week or two, and it would be posted on the department's website with the 2022 report.

It will show that crime is indeed down, he said, including aggravated assaults.

But there are spikes, he said, including in shootings. There were six in the city during the year.

Oliveira said he recently spoke to the Fall River chief, and was told they had seven shootings in the past year.

While crime overall is down locally and nationally, there are more guns on the streets than ever before, he added, including in New Bedford.

No order to keep shootings under wraps

Oliveira said there's no standing order to keep shootings under wraps. "We're very responsive when we get a call or public record request."

But sometimes information can't be released because of an ongoing investigation or because there's no cooperation.

The community at large has been very cooperative, though, he said. Witnesses come forward, video is offered, and phone calls to the department are made.

People can also be put in fear if the perception is put out that crime is overwhelming.

If information is truthful, it should be disseminated but putting out false narratives can be counter productive, he said.

Oliveira added, "I think we've made strides. Is there still work to be done? No doubt about it."

The issue was tabled by the council's Committee on Public Safety and Neighborhoods Wednesday.

Councilor Brian Gomes, who chairs the committee, said he would redouble efforts to provide information to the council through his regular discussions with Chief Oliveira.

