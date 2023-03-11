New Bedford city employee accused of stealing city property also faces drug charges

NEW BEDFORD - New Bedford police have charged a city employee with the theft of city-owned items as well as narcotics-related charges.

On March 8, detectives concluded an investigation into the possible theft of city property by Stephen Greany, who was employed by the city’s Department of Fleet and Facilities Management.

According to a NBPD press release, during a search of Greany's 108 Francis St. residence detectives discovered a variety of stolen city-owned items including a gaming console, fire alarms, copper items, fire boxes, light switches, and a bullet-resistant vest.

They also discovered over 2 pounds of marijuana, 30 strips of suboxone, over 129 tablets of Alprazolam, 10 vials of testosterone (steroids), and 49 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Greany was also found to have $6,400 in cash that was seized as a result of the nature of his charges, police stated.

Greany is being charged with larceny-related offenses pertaining to his theft of city property. He is also being charged with possession of class “B” and “D” substances with intent to distribute and possession of ammunition without license.

Greany is a former police officer who served time in federal prison for corruption-related charges stemming from an investigation in the late 90’s.

Greany’s employment with the city has been terminated.

The investigating detective was Timothy Soares.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford city worker faces drug and theft charges