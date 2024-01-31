Bedford community mourns beloved longtime teacher and coach Scott Earl

TEMPERANCE — Scott W. Earl, 59, of Lambertville, a Bedford High School English teacher and coach for nearly 25 years, died unexpectedly Monday night in his home.

"Scott touched so many lives,” said Kevin Weber, BHS principal. “We are still working through our emotions and feelings."

Sandy Kraine, the district’s communications/grant specialist, said a table was set up near the cafeteria on Tuesday. Students were able to write their memories of Earl on a banner. A gathering for current and former students and colleagues will take place at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the BHS cafeteria.

The district’s counseling staff and emotional support services teams are offering support to Earl’s students and colleagues. Visitation will take place from 1 until services at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance.

Coach Scott Earl (center) is shown Sept. 9 with members of the Bedford High School boys cross country team at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival in Ohio. Earl died Monday.

Earl graduated in 1982 from Blissfield High School, where he was a record-breaking track athlete. He attended Hope College and the University of Toledo. He came to BPS in August 1999.

"He spent his entire BPS career at Bedford High School,” Kraine said. “He was an English teacher, cross country coach, track coach, National Honor Society advisor and mentor. He organized Bedford Points of Light, which matched student volunteers with people in need of a helping hand, such as raking leaves at the home of an elderly person.”

Earl

Earl also hosted an annual Bedford Alumni Panel, the most recent one in December.

In a letter to families emailed Tuesday, Bedford's superintendent, Carl Shultz, called Earl an “esteemed high school teacher."

“This immense loss will undoubtedly send shockwaves through our building, district and community,” Shultz wrote in the letter. "Scott Earl was an exceptional educator who dedicated his life to shaping the minds and hearts of our students. He brought passion, creativity and unwavering dedication to his role, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those he taught and coached. His commitment to excellence and the well-being of our students made him an invaluable and cherished member of our educational family.”

Parents, colleagues and two generations of students and athletes began posting Tuesday on BPS’ Facebook page. Many called Earl their favorite teacher and said he always pushed them to do their best.

“He really was such an inspiration,” wrote Alyssa Murray of Erie. “Even 16 years later I still remember his class and that he was always so happy to see all of us. I don’t remember a lot of my teachers, but he made a difference, and I’ll always remember him. Rest in peace, Mr. Earl, and may your family know just how much you mean to everyone and find joy in the fact that you made a difference in so many lives.”

“His impact on students was definitely felt today,” said BHS staff member Connie Matzinger Sondergeld of Lambertville on Tuesday.

Matzinger Sondergeld also has a son who was in Earl's class and on his sports team.

“He was awesome with my son and his disability. He always had a smile and a cheery hello when I saw him at school. He will be greatly missed," she posted on Facebook.

Earl and his wife, Jennifer, fostered rescued greyhound dogs. He was a member of Odd Fellows Lodge #467 in Lambertville and was an elder at Elem3nt Church in Blissfield.

In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by his mother, four children, five grandchildren, parents-in-law and siblings. He was preceded in death by his father.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“Our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to Mr. Earl's family, friends and loved ones,” Shultz said in the letter to families. “We share in their grief and offer our full support in any way needed. The loss of such a remarkable individual leaves a void that will be felt throughout our entire school community for years to come. Scott Earl loved teaching and coaching here in Bedford and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Please join me today by holding your loved ones close and remembering the positives and limited time that we all share with one another.”

The family suggests donations in Earl's memory be made to the Bedford Branch of the Monroe County Library System. To share stories and memories with Scott Earl's family, email Earlsfinishline@gmail.com.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bedford community mourns beloved longtime teacher and coach Scott Earl