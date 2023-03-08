Bedford County man to stand trial in vehicular homicide case

Mar. 8—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Bedford County man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial in connection with a two-vehicle DUI crash in West Providence Township that killed a woman in 2021, authorities said.

Mark Nelson Crawley, 39, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI, aggravated assault and traffic summaries.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by state police in Bedford, Crawley was driving a Saturn Ion coupe along Lincoln Highway on May 17 when he allegedly collided head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu that injured the driver Donna Jean Lewis, 59.

Lewis was taken to UPMC Altoona and died June 3.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the Saturn traveling west in the eastbound lanes, crossing into the path of the Chevrolet as it rounded a curve and colliding head-on, the affidavit said.

Crawley was taken to UPMC Altoona. A search warrant was served at the hospital for Crawley's medical records, which reportedly showed cocaine in his system.

Crawley appeared in Bedford Central Court, where he was held for trial. He is being held at Bedford County Correctional Facility.