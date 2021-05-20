Bedford County man's charges held for court in Snake Spring shooting
May 20—BEDFORD — A Snake Spring Township man will face trial, accused of gunning down a man following an argument with his daughter at the couple's home on April 24.
Tico Franklin, 38, will face homicide and related charges, including first degree murder, in the Bedford County Court of Common Pleas, online court records show.
According to state police, Franklin got into an argument with his live-in partner and told the woman to contact her father, Brian Hunter, threatening to lay him "on the ground."
After Hunter arrived in a van, an exchange between them allegedly became heated, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
Then, gunfire erupted and the woman told responders she witnessed Franklin firing at Hunter while he was attempting to get back into his van, police wrote.
The blast dropped Hunter to the ground. He died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.
Franklin is accused of grabbing a bulletproof vest from his residence and fleeing the scene in a stolen car.
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland and remains in Bedford County Jail without bond.
Franklin, who is represented by the Bedford County Public Defenders Office, had charges of homicide, robbery of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.
Because he faces homicide charges, no bond is set.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.