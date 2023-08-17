Bedford County women charged in infant death

Aug. 17—BEDFORD, Pa. — Two Bedford County women remained jailed Thursday on involuntary manslaughter and related charges in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy whose cause of death was determined to be methamphetamines toxicity, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Jayleigh Long, 21, and Shannon Kinser, 30, both of Riddlesburg, were each charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children and related offenses in addition to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Following arraignment by Magistrate District Justice Tonya M. Osman, Long and Kinser were jailed in Bedford County each in lieu of $800,000 bond, pending their next court appearances.

It was July 9 at 1 p.m. when state police were called to 115 Paris Road in Broad Top Township in Bedford County for an unresponsive infant. The child was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy in the investigation led by Trooper Christie Wassell determined the cause of death that led to the arrest and charges filed Wednesday, police said.