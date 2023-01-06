Bedford County's district attorney won't seek another term

Jan. 6—BEDFORD, Pa. — Bedford County's top prosecutor is stepping down from the post at the end of the year.

District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said Wednesday she will not seek a third term at the $196,000-per-year job.

Childers-Potts has been with the office for a decade, first as an assistant. She said her decision was made nearly a year ago.

In an email to The Tribune-Democrat, Childers-Potts said the "tremendous," unending demands of the job have made it difficult to dedicate time to other priorities — particularly her family.

Since taking the job, Childers-Potts said she has been available to law enforcement 24/7 — and that means staying within cellphone range in a rural county where cell service is not always available.

"I miss out on activities with my children and miss functions with extended family because I cannot be without cellphone service. My family has patiently tolerated this for the last several years," Childers-Potts said, adding that she made the decision after discussing it with them. "I think it's time for me to get back to putting my family first."

Childers-Potts' ascent to the elected office was sudden in 2018. She was sworn into the job the same day her former boss, William Higgins Jr., resigned while facing a list of charges that he helped women dodge punishment for sexual favors. Higgins pleaded guilty in 2018 and received house arrest and eight years of probation.

Childers-Potts was elected to the position a year later, but it hasn't been without challenges. Her office was under a national spotlight in 2020 for the perceived way it handled an investigation, and, later, filed charges regarding a shooting between a Schellsburg-area man and a Milwaukee civil rights activist who was part of a group marching along U.S. Route 30.

Childers-Potts has also at times been the only attorney within her office, which typically has more than 100 cases moving through the system.

In a more extreme example of the trouble prosecutors statewide have had filling vacancies within their offices, Childers-Potts had to refer 36 active cases to the state Office of the Attorney General last fall after at least two assistant prosecutors resigned. The total was approximately 20% of her caseload, she told the Altoona Mirror at the time.

In August — after Childers-Potts said she made her decision to step down at the end of 2023 — the county's president judge issued harsh words for her office, saying courtroom efforts were at times "nonsensical" at a point when three child sexual abuse cases ended without verdicts. Two were declared mistrials.

As of Thursday, at least one candidate has announced plans to seek to replace Childers-Potts as district attorney in 2024. Ashlan Clark, who works as a criminal defense lawyer in Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties, said Wednesday she is seeking the post.

Childers-Potts said she "supports (Clark's) endeavor and wishes her the best of luck."

Childers-Potts told The Tribune-Democrat she is still "exploring several options" with her own career after her term as district attorney ends "and hasn't made any decisions just yet."