Bedford DA: Charges against local man dropped in shooting during 2020 Black Lives Matter march

Jan. 21—BEDFORD, Pa. — Charges are being dismissed against a Schellsburg-area man charged with shooting a Black Lives Matter activist in the face in a high-profile 2020 altercation.

Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts issued her decision to drop charges against Terry Myers on Thursday — one day after he appeared at a preliminary hearing to testify against Milwaukee native Orsino Von Thurman, who was shot in the face with a shotgun in the August 2020 incident.

Childers-Potts said Myers' testimony was "crucial" to obtaining a conviction against Thurman, who is accused of firing at Myers. She called Thurman — who has a felony record — a "danger to society" in Bedford and beyond.

"My office needed to make a decision about what was best for Bedford County and what was needed to successfully prosecute the case against Mr. Thurman," Childers-Potts said.

Myers had faced seven counts of reckless endangerment against marchers at the scene and one count of harassment. An aggravated assault charge was dropped last June.

Thurman was prohibited from carrying a weapon due to a past conviction.

After charges were filed against him and Myers last year, he did not show up for court and was declared a fugitive.

Gunshots and DNA

The Wisconsin native was extradited to Pennsylvania in December after ending up in police custody in Illinois, accused of leading police on a chase while an infant was in his car.

In the Bedford shooting, police have used video captured by the civil rights marchers to piece together what happened that night — along with DNA evidence.

Investigators said blood at the scene and on a 9mm handgun found on the road matched Thurman's DNA.

Myers admitted to firing his weapon, too.

On Wednesday, Myers testified he reached for his gun and walked an eighth of a mile after he heard "protesters" were outside his father's rural U.S. Route 30 home and repair garage.

Myers said he fired "warning" shots into the air before confronting the group.

Forty-seven seconds later, after he reloaded his shotgun and told the group to "get the (expletive) out," he reported seeing a muzzle flash and returned fire, even though he was unaware of who he was aiming at, Myers testified.

Thurman is in Bedford County Jail and was not reachable for comment.

His Pittsburgh attorney was not reachable Thursday evening.

Myers' defense attorney, Matthew Zatko, said he understands there will be people who are angry about the decision.

The case has been politicized, Zatko said, making it a lightning rod for strong feelings.

"But from the very beginning we've said this was a case of self-defense — nothing more and nothing less," Zatko said.

"The first shot fired against someone was by Orsino Thurman at Terry Myers," the attorney said. "And I commend law enforcement, the state police and the commonwealth for recognizing Terry Myers broke no laws that night."

The agreement with Myers, listed "with prejudice," means the case would be dismissed permanently — without the possibility of new charges against him — if he cooperates through the conclusion of the Thurman case.

Zatko said the deal was in place prior to Wednesday's hearing.

Childers-Potts said withdrawing criminal charges "is not something I do lightly, but Mr. Myers has been cooperative throughout the entire process and I believe he also wants to see that justice is found at the conclusion of these proceedings."

The DA said the charges would be dropped if Myers remains cooperative through the remainder of the trial.

"I realize there will be people who disagree with my decision to enter into that agreement with Mr. Myers and his attorney, but I firmly believe it is the correct decision and also the right thing to do," she said. "I stand by the decision I made."