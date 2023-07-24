New Bedford detective's shooting tied to fatal shooting two weeks earlier

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Police Detective Lavar Gilbert's shooting has been linked to a fatal shooting in New Bedford on July 3, according to Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, was at a roadside memorial for his cousin, 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, on Tallman Street moments before driving to the scene of Gilbert's shooting on the night of July 17, said Guilderson during Vasconcelos-Furtado's arraignment Monday in New Bedford District Court.

Vasconcelos-Furtado's charges include two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-serious bodily injury, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Gomes was shot to death in his car on July 3 in the area of Tallman and Front streets, and there have been three arrests in connection with that shooting.

Guilderson said just eight minutes before Gilbert's shooting on July 17, Vasconcelos-Furtado was caught on surveillance video at the Tallman Street memorial site for Gomes.

Guilderson said Vasconcelos-Furtado then drove a white Honda Accord registered to his mother with several other individuals and two other cars to where Gilbert was shot at the intersection of Orchard and Rivet streets.

Guilderson said the vehicles were caught on numerous surveillance videos and Vasconcelos-Furtado was identified as the Accord's driver.

Guilderson said the vehicles traveled in "coordinated fashion," and "in unison."

At the site of Gilbert's shooting, video surveillance captured multiple muzzle flashes from the rear of the Accord.

Video also caught the Accord later being driven to Rhode Island and dumped after the license plates were removed. It was later recovered by police.

Guilderson said the Accord's license plates were also caught on video with Vasconcelos-Furtado driving and there was witness evidence, as well as fingerprints indicating that Vasconcelos-Furtado was the driver. He was also caught on video leaving home in the Accord that morning.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, is brought into the New Bedford Third District Court courtroom where he was arraigned for a number of charges including Armed Assault with Intent to Murder in connection with an undercover New Bedford police officer who was shot in the face last week.

Vasconcelos-Furtado held without bail

Vasconcelos-Furtado was ordered held without bail by Judge Joseph Harrington. His bail was also revoked on two open cases, and his probation was revoked in a separate matter.

A probable cause hearing was set for Aug. 25.

Police Chief Paul Oliveira and about 20 police officers attended the arraignment Monday. Oliveira said "everyone's been sticking together" in the wake of Gilbert's shooting.

A large contingency of local police were on hand at New Bedford Third District Court for the arraignment of Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado, 20, who was charged with number of offenses including Armed Assault with Intent to Murder in connection with an undercover New Bedford police officer who was shot in the face last week.

New Bedford detective home and recovering

Oliveira said the investigation is ongoing by city, state and federal law enforcement officials. Gilbert, who was shot in the face, has returned home and is recovering.

Police have said Gilbert was not targeted nor was the neighborhood.

Gilbert, who is assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau,” was conducting surveillance while working undercover in the south end when the shooting occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on July 3.

