New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge replacement project, where does it stand?

NEW BEDFORD — Construction on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge's replacement is targeted for 2027, but there's still much to decide in the meantime.

The movable span swing bridge opened in 1903, and averages 5,000 openings per year to allow vessels to pass on the Acushnet River. It also averages about 11,500 vehicle trips per day, 500 in both directions per hour at peak times.

After 121 years in operation "functional deficiencies" need to be addressed, according to the Mass. Dept. of Transportation.

MassDOT is providing a project update on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Hayden-McFadden Elementary school auditorium, 361 Cedar Grove St.

The project is still in the early design phase and the meeting will give residents a chance to comment on the replacement alternative and its impacts, according to MassDOT.

The Fairhaven bridge is often closed due to repairs.

Will there be another swing bridge?

One issue yet to be decided is whether it should be replaced with another swing bridge or should a different bridge design be used.

Options include a bascule bridge, which is more like a draw bridge, or a vertical lift bridge like the Fore River Bridge between Quincy and Weymouth.

Goals outlined by MassDOT include:

eliminating long opening times that cause delays for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists;

reconstructing the bridge to last 75 years;

minimizing disruptions to bridge users during construction;

addressing the minimal under-bridge clearance that requires it to open for most vessels;

addressing narrow navigational channels blocking larger vessels and the center pier location that increases the potential for vessel impact;

widening existing sidewalks.

MassDOT says project impacts will include:

full roadway closure and detour during portions of the project;

roadway detour duration will vary depending on the chosen alternative and will be an evaluation factor when assessing each alternative;

navigation channel will be maintained throughout the project, though short-term closures to navigation will be required and coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard in advance.

