Bedford fire chief resigns, to take over Auburn Hills Fire Dept.

Bedford Township Fire Chief Adam Massingill submitted his letter of resignation to the township board of trustees Monday.

If the board votes to accept the letter at its next meeting March 1, Massingill's last day will be March 16.

On the very day Massingill resigned from Bedford, he was sworn in as the new fire chief for the City of Auburn Hills, in Oakland County.

"This week is my fifth year here (in Bedford)," Massingill told the Monroe News Wednesday. "One of the measures for success that was shared with me by the board when I was hired in was that they hoped for longevity, at least five years, which has been a fantastic five years. That being said, a position opened up in Oakland County and I decided to accept that. So I'll be moving on, and I'm excited to leave the department in great hands for the next leadership coming in."

In a memo dated February 14 that was included in the agenda packet for Monday's Auburn Hills City Council meeting, City Manager Thomas Tanghe said that Massingill was one of four finalists identified in a search launched last fall following the announcement that the city's current fire chief, Ellen Taylor, intended to retire in early 2022.

"Fortunately, the four finalists were solid candidates, but that certainly made the decision to choose one of them all the more difficult," the city manager wrote. "After drilling down to the specifics, the candidate that stood out was Adam Massingill, Fire Chief of the Bedford Township, Michigan Fire Department. Chief Massingill’s experience in fire prevention, as well as managing a combination department, placed him as the top candidate above the others.

"Combined with his education and other career experiences, everything culminated into him being what we believe to be the best fit for our organization and to lead the Auburn Hills Fire Department into the future."

Tanghe's memo indicates that Massingill will assume the role of Auburn Hills Fire Chief on March 28.

On February 15, Massingill appeared at a meeting of the Bedford Township Board of Trustees in which he proposed a restructuring of the township fire department's chain of command to include a second deputy chief position, which he intended to fill by promoting Capt. Douglas Steinman.

The chief said that a restructuring of the department's command structure was necessary given how much the department has grown over the past few years as it has transitioned from a volunteer-only unit to a hybrid model with paid and volunteer employees.

This item had originally appeared at the board's February 1 meeting, but was tabled at that time. The board ultimately voted 4-3 against Massingill's recommendation, with those against the restructuring citing concerns that this new command structure could create divisions in the department, particularly between shift and paid-on-call firefighters.

Township Trustee Todd Bruning also repeated concerns he originally voiced at the board's February 1 meeting, saying he had spoken with members of the fire department who were against Steinman's promotion to deputy chief. Bruning also said that given Massingill's previous acknowledgment that he has been living outside of the township and interviewing for positions elsewhere, he felt the chief was leaving the township with a plan that his successor may not wish to follow.

Massingill said Wednesday that his hiring in Auburn Hills "came together really fast," adding that he "notified the (Bedford Township) board as soon as I was sure that I was going to accept, and accepted, the position."

"I would hope that there's no hurt feelings," he said. "It should be an easy transition, a smooth transition. I'm waiting to hear what the transition plan is going to be, then I'm going to work really hard over the next few weeks to make sure everything is smooth."

Massingill took over what was then known as the Bedford Township Volunteer Fire Department in 2017. At the time, the volunteer-only department had 37 firefighters.

In August 2018, Massingill oversaw the conversion of the department into a combination unit with both volunteer and paid, full-time firefighters. Also in 2018, he was named Firefighter of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Monroe for his actions during the Bridgepoint Church fire that occurred the year prior in Temperance.

When reached Wednesday, Township Supervisor Paul Pirrone declined to comment on Massingill's resignation until the meeting occurs and the board has a chance to review the chief's letter of resignation.

