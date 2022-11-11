New Bedford fugitive wanted in connection with historic drug bust nabbed in New Orleans

NEW BEDFORD – A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of nearly $1.3 million in cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans, New Bedford police report.Amado Delgado Mendez, 30, was arrested in New Orleans leaving a train, and reportedly had $13,000 in his possession.

A warrant had been issued for Mendez, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on Oct. 24. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.

Investigating Detective L. Gilbert and state police detectives assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section immediately initiated a manhunt for Mendez with the help of agents assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s service, police said. Following a week of pursuit and investigation, Mendez (who was utilizing an alias of “Yohenry Conteras-Lara,” according to law enforcement officers in the Dominican Republic), was located attempting to deboard a train in New Orleans, La. With the assistance of the Amtrak police department, Mendez was taken into custody by U.S. Marshal agents assigned to their New Orleans task force.

Mendez was reportedly in possession of $13,000 cash at the time of his arrest. He is currently being held at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, awaiting transport back to New England.

A warrant had been issued for Mendez, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on Oct. 24. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.

Chief Paul Oliveira said, “This is a great example of what can be accomplished when multiple agencies work together to bring a fugitive to justice. When that happens, law enforcement officers have a reach that is too far and too wide for criminals to escape. I’m very grateful to all of the departments who were involved in this search and apprehension.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford drug fugitive nabbed in New Orleans; wanted in history bust