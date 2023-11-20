New Bedford gang member convicted of 2nd degree murder in retaliation shooting

FALL RIVER — A 26-year-old New Bedford gang member was convicted Nov. 10 of the second degree murder of Brad Lourenco.

The defendant, Ivan Fontanez, is scheduled to be sentenced in Fall River Superior Court on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m., Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

The two-week trial before Judge Renee Dupuis was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Guilderson and Matthew Sylvia, according to a press release.

The jury also convicted Fontanez of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Nines shots fired, one strikes victim

On June 5, 2017, Fontanez and Keeland Rose got a ride from Temple Landing in the West End of New Bedford to Rivet Street in New Bedford's South End.

Fontanez and Rose then walked to Roberto Clement Park where Fontanez pointed the firearm into a group of individuals at the park, and fired the gun nine times.

One shot struck Brad Lourenco in the back of the head, killing him.

They both then ran from the area while being chased by South End gang members, including Bruno Lopes.

Fontanez and Rose both crossed over Route 18 by way of a pedestrian foot bridge.

The murder weapon was later located hidden on this bridge.

DNA found on discarded clothing

As they continued their flight, they discarded their sweatshirts and Fontanez discarded his sweatpants in a dumpster.

That clothing was located, and DNA of Rose was found on one of the sweatshirts while DNA of Fontanez was found on the sweatpants.

The chase continued back over Route 18 when Fontanez and Rose jumped into the back of a pickup truck that was in the area hoping to flee the scene.

After the driver of the truck stopped his car and ordered them out, Rose and Fontanez grabbed hand tools from the pickup truck in an attempt to defend themselves from the gang chasing them.

Within seconds, though, they were apprehended by police.

Shooting likely part of ongoing feud

The shooting was likely the result of an ongoing feud between rival gangs in New Bedford, and was in retaliation for an incident that occurred about a week before the homicide involving the non-fatal shooting of Fontanez’s half-brother, according to the release.

Keeland Rose pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder in 2019, and was sentenced to serve three to six years in state prison.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man convicted for 2nd degree murder in likely gang feud