New Bedford gang member gets life for 2017 murder, parole possible in 20 years

NEW BEDFORD — A 26-year-old New Bedford gang member convicted last month of the second degree murder of Brad Lourenco was sentenced this week in Fall River Superior Court to life in prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis sentenced Ivan Fontanez to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years, on Monday, according to a press release.

The two-week long trial before Judge Dupuis was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Guilderson and Matthew Sylvia.

The jury also convicted Fontanez of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

The shooting occurred on June 5, 2017

On June 5, 2017, Fontanez and Keeland Rose got a ride from Temple Landing in the West End of New Bedford to Rivet Street in the South End of New Bedford.

Fontanez and Rose then walked to Roberto Clemente Park where Fontanez pointed the firearm into a group of individuals at the park, and fired the gun nine times.

One shot struck Brad Lourenco in the back of the head causing his death.

They both then ran from the area while being chased by South End gang members, including Bruno Lopes.

Fontanez and Rose both crossed over Route 18 by way of a pedestrian foot bridge. The murder weapon was later located hidden on this bridge.

As they continued their flight, they discarded their sweatshirts and Fontanez discarded his sweatpants in a dumpster.

DNA found on discarded clothing

That clothing was located, and Rose's DNA was found on one of the sweatshirts while Fontanez's DNA was found on the sweatpants.

The chase continued back over Route 18 when Fontanez and Rose jumped into the back of a pickup truck that was in the area, hoping to flee the scene.

After the driver of the truck stopped and ordered them out, Rose and Fontanez grabbed hand tools from the pickup truck in an attempt to defend themselves from the gang chasing them.

They were apprehended by police within seconds of this occurring.

The shooting was likely the result of an ongoing feud between rival gangs in New Bedford, and was in retaliation to an incident that occurred about a week before the homicide involving the non-fatal shooting of Fontanez’s half-brother, the press release states.

Gang-related killing in broad daylight

“This was a gang-related killing committed by the defendant in broad daylight to avenge the recent shooting of his half-brother. The murder was committed at a park with complete disregard for the safety of others who were in the vicinity of the shooting. It was particularly disturbing that associates of the defendant came to the trial during the testimony of several civilian witnesses with clear intent to influence their testimony. While they have a right to watch the trial, any attempt to influence or intimidate a witness' testimony undermines our system of justice,” Quinn said. “I commend the jury for focusing on the evidence and convicting the defendant of murder. The defendant was on probation at the time he committed the murder and received a five year sentence for committing a violent crime. He clearly is a danger to the community. I would like to thank the prosecution team for their efforts at trial, which led to the murder conviction.”

Keeland Rose pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder in 2019, and was sentenced to serve three to six years in state prison.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford gang member gets life for 2017 murder