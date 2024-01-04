New Bedford High School senior Emma Gibney will compete at Miss America's Teen 2024

NEW BEDFORD — For 18-year-old Emma Gibney, the topic of mental health is personal, and she’s willing to share her story in the hopes of reaching an even wider audience in a new role.

Gibney said gaining the title of Miss America’s Teen 2024 would be an absolute dream come true for that reason.

The New Bedford High School senior and daughter of Timothy and Nicole Gibney of New Bedford is one of 51 national candidates leaving for Orlando, Florida, Jan. 6 to represent Massachusetts and compete in the 18th Annual Miss America’s Teen Scholarship Competition.

She was 17 when she was crowned Miss Massachusetts’ Teen 2023 last year.

“With my community service initiative, I have been able to talk to over 800 elementary aged students on the topic of mental health to help them gain the correct coping skills for feelings they may not yet know how to process,” she said. “Becoming the next Miss America’s Teen would give me a larger platform to share my personal story and hopefully help others get through theirs.”

Gibney said through her efforts with Miss America Opportunity she's hoping she touches the lives of others around her, maybe even saving a life. The year-round program "represents the four points of the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen crown: Style, Service, Scholarship and Success,” according to missamerica.org

The Miss Massachusetts Teen 2023 winners seen from left are Erica Parks (4th RU); Faith O’Hanlon (2nd RU); Emma Gibney (Miss Massachusetts’ Teen 2023); Na’Shajia Monteiro (1st RU); Payton Shepherd (3rd RU).

For the talent portion of the competition, Gibney will share an original HerStory entitled “Let’s Talk About It.”

“With my HerStory, I mainly focus on the journey and story I tell throughout the performance,” she said. “I talk about my personal experiences with bullying and mental health and how I’ve used those as a cause for action and a purpose and how others can do the same as well.”

Sharing her message

Gibney explained that when you join the Miss America Opportunity, the young women decide on a platform or message/mission that they want to work on throughout their year.

In 2018, Emma’s cousin, Tyler, lost his long battle with mental health and chose suicide.

“He thought that taking his own life was the only solution to the pain and suffering that he was feeling at that moment.” she said. “I chose suicide prevention as my Social Impact Initiative because I want other young adults to know that suicide is not the answer.”

Emma Gibney is crowned by outgoing Miss Massachusetts’ Teen 2022 Jenna McLaughlin and Miss Massachusetts 2022 Katrina Kincade.

When they win a local or state competition, they hold that title for a year and travel around their area and spread a message that they believe is important for others to hear through a personal Social Impact Initiative.

“My main message is that it’s OK not to be OK,” she said. “I do this through my acronym S.T.A.Y., which stands for Start the Awareness Young, but also stands for a coping technique in and of itself:

S- Slow down ; T- Take a breath ; A- Ask for help ; Y- You will be OK.”

She said she wants others to know it’s normal to have these feelings, and that you can make it through the tough times.

About Emma Gibney

At New Bedford High School, Gibney is in the Academy of Honors and takes all Advanced Placement and Honors classes. She recently interned in the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

She was the president of the National Junior Honor Society in 2019, made the Principal’s Honor Roll and has received a STEM award.

A member of the Mayor’s Youth Council, Emma has played singles on the varsity tennis team for four years, was the Southcoast Player of the Week, and a member of the Southcoast All Star team. She is a member of the Key Club, Captains Club, Whaler Wave Club, Great Outdoors Club, Book Club, and is the announcer and score keeper for the unified basketball team.

In her free time, she enjoys painting, going to concerts and volunteering for many organizations. Her future plans are to obtain a bachelor’s degree in political science and minor in public policy on a pre-law track to become an attorney with the ultimate goal of public service.

Gibney has already received more than $4,400 in scholarship assistance through her participation in the Miss Massachusetts’ Organization.

She will also promote the Miss America’s Teen’s national fundraising platform, The Miss America’s Scholarship Foundation which raises scholarship money for young women ages 13 to 28 who participate in local, state, and national competitions.

