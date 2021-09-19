Bedford hotel remains closed weeks after double murder

Sep. 19—The Country Inn & Suites in Bedford remains closed four weeks after a double murder took place inside the property.

A hotel van and orange road cones blocked off the entrance to the hotel on South River Road Sunday afternoon. A security guard sat in a pickup truck.

The hotel's website is not taking reservations and says the property is "temporarily closed."

On Aug. 29, the hotel was evacuated after two men were killed in gruesome murders.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, N.J., was arrested and charged with the murder of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, and David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, N.J.

Cashman died of "multiple chop wounds" with a machete in the lobby of the hotel and Hanford was found strangled in a guest room.

Luckey has been charged with a count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

The murders remain under investigation.