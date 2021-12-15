Bedford lawyer sentenced in fatal DWI crash that has 'tortured' him over family heartbreak

They were the Trejo Trio, siblings bonded at the heart who relied on each other for advice and laughs and so much more.

And not having their older brother Diego anymore has caused Stephanie and Sophia Trejo physical and emotional heartache, they told a packed Westchester courtroom Wednesday at the sentencing of Robert Schuster, the lawyer who killed their beloved "Nono" in a DWI crash in Bedford two years ago.

"He inspired me to always accomplish my goals and to prosper," said Sophia, the youngest sibling who called Diego "the kid with the brightest smile and the warmest heart."

Schuster was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison after telling the Trejo family that "the heartbreak and harm caused by the accident has anguished and tortured me daily."

Maria Martinez, the mother of Diego Trejo, with her daughters Sophia and Stephanie Trejo, during the sentencing at the Westchester County Courthouse of Robert Schuster Dec. 15, 2021. Schuster had pled guilty in the 2019 drunk driving crash that killed the 22-year old Trejo and was sentenced to an agreed upon 2 to 6 years in prison.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit berated Schuster for referring to the crash as an accident, calling the crime an "outrage" that had shattered a family.

"Your behavior is emblematic of a pattern of selfishness, irresponsibility and indifference to other members of society," Warhit said.

The sentencing came a day before the second anniversary of the crash.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Schuster had almost reached his home after leaving a holiday and retirement party at a Croton-on-Hudson restaurant. But after turning onto Route 172 in Mount Kisco he began a fateful series of maneuvers with another driver, Stephen Deckoff Jr., on the two-lane road.

When Deckoff passed him Schuster didn't just slow down and let him drive off. He tried to overtake him, crossing the double-yellow line and speeding up. Before he could get back into the eastbound lane he smashed into Trejo's oncoming car at 94 miles per hour, more than double the 40-mph speed limit.

Trejo, 22, was killed instantly along with his dog, Lily. The Fox Lane High School graduate had recently moved to Pound Ridge and was going to start classes at Westchester Community College.

Diego Trejo and his dog Lily in an undated photo

Stephanie Trejo, who is graduating from SUNY New Paltz, called Diego her "protector," the one she'd go to with her problems, who always gave sage advice. She described the difficulty of seeing their mother cry endlessly for days after his death.

"The one thing that kept me going was knowing all the things my brother hoped for and expected of me," she said. "It is an unimaginable pain to know that my brother won't be there to see everything he knew I'd accomplished."

Sophia, who turns 18 this week and will graduate Fox Lane High School in the spring, said it has been a challenge to walk the same school hallways as Schuster's children.

She said the family has forgiven Schuster but struggles to understand the choices he made that night. The siblings were raised to always have a kind heart toward others and correct their mistakes, so she cannot understand how he never reached out to apologize.

Diego Trejo with his mother, Maria Camacho,

Schuster and attorney Benjamin Brafman insisted that was on the advice of his lawyers while the case was pending and Schuster said he was hopeful that had not exacerbated the family's pain.

While acknowledging his client's responsibility, Brafman said he believed Deckoff should have been charged as well in the case and argued that he had perjured himself when he testified before the grand jury.

But Assistant District Attorney Nadine Nagler made a point of disputing that moments later.

Both Schuster and Deckoff — as well as Deckoff's father, who owned his car — will be named in a wrongful death lawsuit the family is expected to file now that sentencing is over.

A family photo of Diego Trejo with his sister Sophia and Stephanie. The 22-year old Trejo was killed when Robert Schuster, who was driving while intoxicated, collided with Trejo's car on route 172 in Bedford on the night of Dec. 16, 2021. Schuster pled guilty and was sentenced to an agreed upon 2 to 6 years in prison at Westchester County Courthouse Dec. 15, 2021.

Schuster had faced up to 8 1/3 to 25 years but was promised the 2-to-6-year sentence by Warhit when he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in August.

Nagler suggested prosecutors sought a 5-to-15-year term in large part because Schuster had not learned from his prior crimes.

In 2001, Schuster was disbarred after he pleaded guilty to insider trading. He had tried to convince a 22-year-old client in a shoplifting case who was a paralegal at the law firm Skadden Arps to feed him financial information before it became public.

He got probation, avoiding prison time after citing his ailing father and that he needed to care for him. Nagler read from the sentencing minutes in that case, when Schuster promised the judge he would never commit another crime.

Robert Schuster, center, listens Dec. 15, 2021 as he is sentenced in the Westchester County Courthouse to 2 to 6 years in prison for the 2019 drunk driving crash that killed 22-year old Diego Trejo. Schuster was traveling at 94 miles an hour when he collided with the car of Trejo on Route 172 in Bedford on the night of Dec. 16, 2019.

Schuster managed to get his law license reinstated seven years later.

Before the crash he was touting himself as a top DWI lawyer — even after a 2013 conviction for driving while ability impaired in Peekskill. Nagler said that in that case he was observed weaving in traffic on the Taconic State Parkway, refused to pull over initially and then cursed at the state trooper who approached his car.

He was spared jail time in that case as well.

So Schuster should have known better when he got behind the wheel that night two years ago, Nagler said, especially after at least one person told him they thought he had too much to drink and offered to get him a ride.

"This was not an unavoidable tragedy," she said. "It was tragic...but it was the defendant's actions that did this."

