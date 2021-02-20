Bedford locked water meters years ago. Now officials are reversing that decision

The winter storm that caused power outages and burst pipes brought unintended consequences to Bedford as people couldn’t shut off their water because their meters were locked.

But city officials said it’s time to change that.

Mayor Michael Boyter said that several years ago, Bedford installed smart meters, and public works officials advised the city council that water meters should be locked to prevent damage to the more expensive digital equipment.

“There were unintended consequences to that decision,” Boyter said.

As pipes began to burst, the city got calls from residents, he said.

Boyter said city employees will start unlocking meters when calls slow down to make emergency repairs from the storm and prolonged cold, but if people have the proper tools, they can unlock the meters themselves.

This week, Bedford got 230 requests to remove the water meter locks.

As North Texas thaws out, the next 48 hours are critical in terms of dealing with broken pipes and water mains, he said.

Boyter said the council will meet soon to change the ordinance that requires locking the meters.

People can unlock their water meters without penalty from the city, he said.

“It was poor advice that we got, and we’re going to fix it,” he said.

