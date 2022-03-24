Bedford man accused of shooting at car to stand trial

Mar. 24—A man will stand trial in Bedford County court on charges of attempted homicide, accused of being high on methamphetamine when he shot a man who was driving his car with a passenger and two dogs inside, authorities said.

Steven Gregory Geisler, 30, of Bedford, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Bedford Central Court before District Judge Kathy Calhoun.

According to a complaint affidavit, a motorist told state police in Bedford on Feb. 10 that he was driving a white Toyota Echo east on state Route 30 from Bedford Borough with a woman passenger and two dogs when he noticed a silver Ford Explorer following him as he made a right turn onto state Route 326.

The man said he heard two gun shots and felt something graze his right side. Troopers said a bullet struck the man's jacket but he was not injured. A bullet hole also was found in the registration plate.

The next day, Geisler's family called state police. They said Geisler was on methamphetamine at the time and they recovered his Glock 9mm pistol, the affidavit said.

Geisler reportedly told his mother that he followed a white vehicle because they were after him and that he got out and fired at the car. Geisler's mother said he becomes paranoid when he smokes methamphetamine and that he had smoked meth the day before the shooting, the affidavit said.

Troopers charged Geisler with two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle and cruelty to animals.

Troopers also charged him with one count each of possessing an instrument of crime and possession of a weapon.

Geisler is being held in Bedford County Jail.