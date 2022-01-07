Bedford man arrested for dealing methamphetamine, auto theft

police stock

BEDFORD — Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday night, eventually leading them to discover large quantities of methamphetamine in the possession of the unauthorized driver.

Leroy W. Frazier III, 35, of Bedford, was arrested by officers with the Bedford Police Department that night and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where he is being held on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 felony; auto theft, a level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched to a residence on Fifth Street after a woman called, reporting that Frazier, who was said to be her boyfriend, was attempting to leave in her vehicle without her permission. The caller also believed Frazier was under the influence of narcotics at the time, police said.

Upon arriving, Bedford officer Robert Looney used his vehicle to block Frazier in the driveway of the property, leaving him unable to exit, Looney wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

He then searched Frazier, for illegal substances, where he found 13 plastic bags which contained a total of 29.9 grams of methamphetamine, including the weight of the bags themselves.

In a statement to police after the incident, the woman said she generally sleeps with her car keys and purse out of fear that Frazier's drug use would lead him to steal from her, however she did not wake up when he grabbed the keys. She said he returned home with her vehicle after taking it the night before, but refused to return the keys, instead locking himself inside and falling asleep.

She would go on to tell the officers that Frazier asked her to join him in the vehicle so they could leave together, at which point she declined and asked him to exit the vehicle and return the keys once again. Frazier declined, leading the woman to dial 911, which prompted Frazier's attempted exit.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Bedford man arrested for dealing methamphetamine, auto theft