Bedford man arrested in Manchester hotel after firing gun during argument

Jun. 3—A Bedford man who fired a gun during an argument at home and fled to Manchester was arrested at a Queen City Avenue hotel early Friday.

In a news release, Bedford police said they received a report just before 11 p.m. Thursday that someone fired a gun during an argument at a home on Donald Street in Bedford.

Police said a man they later identified as Cristian Castro left the home. Later, Bedford police said they figured out Castro was at a hotel in Manchester, at the Comfort Inn on Queen City Avenue.

Manchester police said in their own news release that they believed Castro was in the hotel with a woman and two children.

Believing Castro could be dangerous, Manchester police sent its SWAT team to the hotel.

But according to Manchester police, Castro came out of the hotel room around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning and was arrested without incident.

Castro has been charged with simple assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to the Bedford Police Department. He is being held without bail for arraignment Monday at Hillsborough Superior Court North.