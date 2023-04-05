New Bedford man who brought a gun to trampoline park has been sentenced

FALL RIVER — A 32-year-old New Bedford man arrested last month while carrying an illegal firearm inside the Funz Trampoline Park in New Bedford was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to serve up to 15 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced in a press release.

Chantra Say pled guilty in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday to indictments charging him with Carrying an Illegal Firearm-Subsequent Offense with Two Priors, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition with two Prior Crimes Software Violence and Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.

New Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the trampoline park on March 4 for a report made by a juvenile caller of a male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, and blue jeans who had a gun in his pocket. Officers entered the establishment and observed the defendant matching that description. When officers approached the defendant, he turned to a second male and pulled an object wrapped in a plastic bag from his waistband area. He attempted to hand the object to the second male who refused, according to police reports. Officers recognized the item in the bag was shaped like a firearm. The officer grabbed the male’s shoulders to detain him when the defendant tossed the bag into the garbage can. The firearm was recovered from the trash bin and was confirmed to be a Jimenez 9mm pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in a 13-round magazine.

The defendant initially provided a false name, but officers were ultimately able to confirm the identity of the male as the defendant with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit. He has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm and was on probation at the time of his arrest for an Armed Assault with Intent to Murder conviction.

"Despite being on probation for a prior shooting, the defendant was walking around in a park for children with a loaded gun. He has a history of convictions for violent offenses and clearly continues to be a significant danger to the community. I’m pleased this case was resolved very quickly and that the defendant will be off the street for up to fifteen years," District Attorney Quinn said in the release.

The case, which went from arrest to indictment to conviction in just one month, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Sylvia.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man sentenced for bringing a gun to a trampoline park