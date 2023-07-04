New Bedford man charged with accessory to murder after shooting that killed 20-year-old, DA says

A 24-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes early Monday morning, the district attorney said Tuesday.

Sterling Robinson, 24, of New Bedford, was arrested on a warrant in Fall River by members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on Monday night, District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

Robinson is charged with accessory to murder-after the fact. He is being held in jail through the holiday and will be arraigned on Wednesday morning in New Bedford District Court.

At around 12:11 am Monday, New Bedford Police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the area of Tallman and North Front streets.

Responding officers were approached by witnesses who reported hearing loud bangs that sounded like gun shots, Quinn said. Several officers searched the surrounding area and eventually located Gomes, the victim, inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue.

Gomes, of New Bedford, appears to have died behind the wheel as he tried to drive himself to the hospital, authorities said. An ambulance rushed him to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An active investigation into the homicide by state police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office and New Bedford police continues, Quinn said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

