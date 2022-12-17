New Bedford man convicted for 1st degree murder in 2018 Dartmouth shooting gets life

FALL RIVER — A 52-year-old former New Bedford resident was convicted Thursday for first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of a Fall River man during a robbery, and sentenced to life without possibility of parole.

Robert Rose was convicted after a two-week jury trial in Fall River Superior Court of the first degree murder of Joseph Tavares, 37, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced in a press release.

Rose was also convicted of carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony. He was sentenced by Judge Thomas McGuire to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney William McCauley and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Lopes.

Rose was charged with shooting and killing Tavares on Dec. 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.

On that night, the Rose approached the victim's vehicle for a planned meeting with him. Within minutes of getting into the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle, Rose was accused of firing three shots, striking the victim in the head and the neck. After exiting the vehicle, Rose was accused of shooting the victim again in the left cheek. The two men knew each other through drug dealing, with the defendant frequently purchasing from the victim.

At around 10:34 p.m. on Dec. 22, Dartmouth Police received a 911 call from the night manager at the hotel. The night manager reported to police that a man was bleeding heavily inside a car in the hotel’s rear parking lot.When first responders arrived minutes later, they found Tavares sitting unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m.

"I am very pleased that the jury held the defendant accountable for the senseless and violent death of the victim, which was connected to drugs. I want to thank the prosecution team for their efforts in putting together a very strong case against the defendant. I also want to thank the victim's family for their patience and perseverance while the case was pending. Justice has been served in this case," Quinn said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford man gets life without parole for 2018 Dartmouth murder